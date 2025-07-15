Major surprise: rumors about Toni Cruz, former member of La Trinca, are confirmed

Toni Cruz was one of the great minds behind the most watched and remembered television in recent decades in Spain. Alongside Josep Maria Mainat and Miquel Àngel Pasqual, he was part of La Trinca. The group paved the way for a prolific career in creating television formats.

His talent behind the cameras brought to life hits such as Operación Triunfo, Tu cara me suena, and Crónicas Marcianas. This way, he became one of the country's most influential producers. However, in his later years, Toni chose to step away from the media spotlight.

This marked a contrast with the popularity he achieved over decades. Cancer kept him in a discreet background until his passing last Friday, just before turning 79 years old.

| Europa Press

Toni Cruz and his last love story with Mònica Carbonell

Throughout his personal life, Cruz also chose discretion. He was the father of two children, little known to the public, and a grandfather, and he never exposed his family to the media. Despite his crucial role in the recent history of television, Cruz kept away from controversies.

One of the most significant people in Toni Cruz's life was Mònica Carbonell, casting director of Operación Triunfo during its last seasons on Amazon Prime. Mònica was his romantic partner during a long and stable period.

Although their relationship ended quietly a couple of years ago, she was present at the final farewell, accompanying Noemí Galera. Carbonell, who kept a low profile despite her relevance in the entertainment world, was a key figure in Cruz's final stage.

Her presence, close and calm, put the finishing touch on a personal story lived away from the spotlight, with the same sobriety that characterized the producer in his private life. Toni Cruz left behind an indisputable professional legacy and a carefully protected private life.

Multimillionaire, creative, and discreet, he left everything in order. An inheritance destined for his two children, several companies in operation, and one last great love story that was present until the end.

There is no doubt that Cruz's figure is established as that of a pioneer who chose to retire quietly. His story, woven among television successes, reminds us that the true legacy is not measured by headlines, but by the mark left on those who shared the journey.