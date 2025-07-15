Boris Izaguirre and Charles III Latre take a hard hit this summer: they've already admitted it

This summer has been especially tough for Boris Izaguirre and Carlos Latre, who have experienced a loss that has deeply marked them. Both have acknowledged that the passing of Toni Cruz, a reference in Spanish television, has left them disoriented. They have done so with emotion, respect, and words that hint at the magnitude of the void that remains.

Cruz, who passed away last Friday at 78 years old, was a key figure in the history of Spanish television. Founder of La Trinca and later Gestmusic, he was the driving force behind iconic formats such as Operación Triunfo and Crónicas Marcianas. The news has left a gap in the industry, but also in the hearts of those, like Boris and Carlos, who were part of his close circle.

Both have attended the funeral held at the Sancho de Ávila Funeral Home in Barcelona, where they wanted to say goodbye to their colleague. The atmosphere among the attendees, including figures such as Xavier Sardà, Nina, and Noemí Galera, has been one of respect and admiration. Beyond the professional, there was a genuine affection for someone who, for decades, knew how to blend talent, humor, and a very unique vision of television.

Words of affection and admiration from Carlos Latre and Boris Izaguirre to a television reference

In that context, Carlos Latre has acknowledged that "he's been so important in our professional and also personal life," emphasizing the creation of lasting bonds. His words have been sincere: "He was a guy who hugged you, who accompanied you, and who took care of you, and that was important." The comedian wanted to highlight not only the figure of the producer, but also that of the friend who always knew how to be present.

Boris Izaguirre, visibly affected, also wanted to pay tribute to his figure. "We've lost a very important person for us and for Spanish television, indisputably," he said with restraint. For him, not only has a reference gone, but also someone whose influence "has shaped the way we understand entertainment."

An unexpected farewell that has marked Boris Izaguirre and Carlos Latre

Boris and Carlos have agreed in remembering Toni as someone brilliant, generous, and approachable. They wanted to keep their composure, but their words revealed the emotional impact this farewell has left on them. In the middle of summer, this blow has been unexpected and hard to digest.

All in all, both wanted to highlight what they shared: years of work, trust, and unrepeatable moments. Making it public has also been a way to honor his legacy and give back a little of all that he gave them. Because when someone like that leaves, the best tribute is to remember him with affection, and to move forward with his memory intact.