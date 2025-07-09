Luitingo, Jessica Bueno's ex, reveals the medical issue that has taken him to the ER

Luitingo's new stage in life hasn't been easy. After his breakup with Jessica Bueno, the singer has had to rebuild his life. The change hasn't been easy; after separating from the model, Luitingo returned to his family home.

Luitingo has moved back in with his parents, with whom he keeps an excellent relationship. However, that stay was temporary. Shortly after, he found a new place to live independently. Despite his excitement, he did it with some sadness for moving away from his family.

| Europa Press

Now, the artist has had to face a new setback. This time, it's related to his health. Luitingo recently went to the ER because of a physical problem that gave him quite a scare.

Luitingo, Jessica Bueno's ex, reveals why he had to go to the ER

According to what he shared on his social media, he suffered a severe inflammation in one of his fingers. The swelling was so bad that he described it as "a saxophone." It was red, deformed, and very painful, so he didn't hesitate to go immediately to his trusted medical center.

Once he was treated, he wanted to reassure his followers and did so with his characteristic humor. "Let my little finger be cut off so it won't hurt... No, just kidding," he wrote jokingly.

Later, he explained that the doctors prescribed boiling water with salt and antibiotics. The treatment, although simple, must be followed consistently. Despite the pain, he assured that he's moving forward with his plans.

Luitingo has shown that he's moving forward despite his breakup with Jessica Bueno

"The pain is killing me," he admitted without losing his smile. However, he wanted to make it clear that it's nothing serious. His health, although affected, hasn't stopped him from keeping his professional commitments. He hasn't canceled any of his concerts and, in fact, this Saturday, July 12, he's scheduled to perform in Badajoz. This gig is part of his long summer tour.

Luitingo has once again shown his strength. Despite personal and now also physical ups and downs, he's kept going. His positive attitude has been reflected in every message he's shared.

His loyal followers have sent him messages of support and affection. Grateful, he has replied warmly. His recovery, although ongoing, is going well.