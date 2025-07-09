Happiness for Makoke and her boyfriend, Gonzalo: they've made a decision before their wedding

Makoke and her boyfriend, Gonzalo, have made an unexpected change to their plans because they've decided to change their destination before their desired wedding, surprising their followers. Instead of choosing more traditional places, they've picked a paradisiacal spot within Spain. They've chosen the Balearic Islands and, specifically, the island of Ibiza.

According to an exclusive report by El Español, the couple have been seen at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport. They have been waiting to board an Air Europa flight. The destination: Ibiza, one of the most desired islands by celebrities, an ideal enclave to disconnect, relax, and live in the moment.

| @makoke_

The decision has surprised, but it has also been celebrated by their followers. They wanted to make the most of the summer. Both have thought this was the best time to get away from the stress that comes with organizing a wedding. They've done it discreetly, just as they've kept their entire relationship.

This is how Makoke and Gonzalo met two years ago

Makoke and Gonzalo met just two years ago. It has been a short time, but they've lived it intensely. They met at a birthday party.

Since that day, they've shared a mature, healthy, and strong love story. They've felt a spark that hasn't faded. In fact, it has grown over the months.

| Instagram, @makoke_

Despite the intensity of their feelings, they've preferred to keep a low profile. They haven't sought big headlines. They've chosen a solid relationship, away from the media spotlight. Now, they've wanted to enjoy a few days of calm together before the big step.

It will be in September when they say "I do." They'll do it surrounded by their loved ones. Close friends and family will be present on that very special day.

Before that, both have sought to breathe, they've prioritized well-being and have traveled to reconnect, to enjoy each other, and to live love without pressure.

| Europa Press

Makoke and Gonzalo have shown they're very close, they've shared this decision as many others and they've shown complicity and understanding. The getaway to Ibiza isn't just a trip. It's a conscious choice and it's a way to celebrate what they've built.

The countdown has begun, but they've already started to savor happiness. They've done it their way, with steady steps and with true love.