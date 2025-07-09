Alejandra Rubio announces Carmen Borrego's news live: 'I have to say...'

Carmen Borrego's latest interview has sparked a new wave of comments in the media sphere. Alejandra Rubio has replied live to the criticism her aunt has made about her and her family. What seemed like a simple family controversy has turned into a public confrontation that reveals the tension between the two.

In this interview, Borrego stated that "we're all too much for her" and acknowledged that her relationship with Alejandra has changed a lot since childhood. She also addressed the delicate topic of her son, who, seven months after being born, still hasn't met most of his relatives. These words have had a strong impact and have increased the distance within the family.

| Mediaset

Alejandra has confessed that she already knew about the exclusive before it was published. She said that her aunt called her to express her disagreement with the headline related to her swimsuit photo shoot. Despite this, the young woman has tried to downplay the statements and has kept a calm and firm stance.

Alejandra Rubio clarifies her position on the recent family controversies with Carmen Borrego

Regarding José María Almoguera, Carmen Borrego's partner, Alejandra has acknowledged that she hasn't played an active role in his life, although that doesn't stop her from loving him. She has stated that they've followed different paths, but she has denied having looked down on anyone in her family. She has emphasized that the most important thing for her right now is the protection and well-being of her son.

| Mediaset

The contributor has expressed that she doesn't accept her baby's private life becoming a reason for public controversy. She has stated that this kind of attitude has caused her "a lot of rejection" and that she's not willing to allow her son's privacy to be violated. This way, she has asserted her right to keep family privacy in the face of media scrutiny.

The conflict between Alejandra Rubio and Carmen Borrego intensifies the family rift

Meanwhile, Carmen Borrego has made it clear that she's not going to ask Alejandra for permission to give interviews or show details of her life, such as showing the family home. She has stated that she's not afraid of anyone, not even her niece, and that her life doesn't depend on Alejandra's opinions. These statements show an emotional distance that's hard to bridge.

Alejandra wanted to clarify live: "I have to say that I don't want anyone out of my life and that, although there are differences, I hope my family accepts me as I am." She has insisted that she's never looked down on anyone and that she's only seeking peace, especially for her son. This new chapter in the Campos saga confirms that the family battle is still very much alive.

| Mediaset

Ultimately, this exchange of statements makes it clear that the tension between Alejandra Rubio and Carmen Borrego is far from being solved. Both keep firm positions and don't seem willing to give in during this media battle. With summer in full swing, it's very likely that new chapters will keep the Campos family as one of the most talked-about topics.