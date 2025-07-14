Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera make a decision about their son that sets off the alarm

Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera have set off all the alarms on social media with the latest and unexpected decision they've made regarding their three-month-old son Nico. This situation has led to harsh criticism from other internet users.

This high-profile couple have already started their summer vacation. The family decided to leave home accompanied by their two older children, Carmen and Curro. However, this time, they chose to travel without the youngest member of the family, who was born on April 9.

| Europa Press

After a period of inactivity, on Sunday, July 13, Lourdes Montes reappeared on Instagram with a photo alongside her baby. As expected, this image has caused quite a stir on the platform.

In the photo, Fran Rivera's wife can be seen walking with little Nico. However, what truly set off all the alarms was the statement she wrote in the post's description.

Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera shake up social media with their latest decision: "incomprehensible"

Lourdes Montes took advantage of this post to address her more than 207,000 Instagram followers. Fran Rivera's partner stated that she had just reunited with her baby after spending a few days apart.

"We spent a few days traveling with Carmen and Curro... You can't imagine how much I missed Nicolás," wrote the designer. "I was longing to hug him and take him for his walk," she added.

| Instagram, @lmontesoficial

As expected, the image posted by Fran Rivera's wife did not go unnoticed among all her followers. However, to her surprise, the reactions were not what she expected.

Several internet users harshly criticized Lourdes Montes and her husband. All of this stemmed from the controversial decision they made to go on vacation without their three-month-old baby.

"A baby, during the first year of life, should be close to the mother," stated a user of the social network. "He must've missed you, that's all he needs," wrote another person.

| Europa Press

Others, however, stated that the decision made by Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera was "incomprehensible." "I don't understand how you could leave him alone when he's just a baby," another internet user concluded.

In response to this wave of criticism, despite also receiving some positive comments, the fashion designer chose to delete the post. She took this step early on Monday, July 14.

For now, neither Lourdes Montes nor Fran Rivera have made any public statements about the controversy. In addition, they haven't revealed any details about their vacation destination.