Cold shower on 'Vamos a ver' after what happened with Ortega Cano's family

A moment of deep tension has shaken the set of Vamos a Ver. The show's contributors have addressed a delicate situation that directly affects José Ortega Cano and his family environment. Although the tone has been respectful, the news has sown uncertainty about the future of José Fernando's daughter after Michu's passing.

The passing of Michu, mother of the minor and former partner of José Fernando, has caused a strong emotional and legal shock in the family environment. During the show, Antonio Rossi revealed that, despite the closeness between Michu and Ortega Cano's family, it isn't clear who will now assume guardianship of the girl. The lack of a public will has raised alarms about what will happen from now on.

There has already been an initial reaction from Ortega Cano's family, who are seeking to coordinate in the face of this new situation. According to Pepe del Real, a meeting will be held between both families, waiting for Ortega's children, who are currently traveling, to return and participate. The goal will be twofold: to share the grief of this loss and to begin clarifying how to face the minor's legal future.

Antonio Rossi has emphasized that, beyond the emotional bond, there is a significant legal void regarding custody. It has been kept that José Fernando remains admitted to a center in Madrid, which further complicates the possibility that he could assume direct responsibilities for his daughter. The possibility that the maternal grandmother could obtain custody has been mentioned, although without firm confirmations.

Meanwhile, Joaquín Prat has called for prudence and has asked for respect for the grieving process before rushing into legal decisions. The host has recalled that this is a family marked by very tough episodes and that now they must face a new loss. "First the grieving, and then everything else," he requested with calm and firmness.

Nevertheless, the pain is amplified when thinking of the girl, who has been left without her mother and without an available father figure. Alessandro Lequio has pointed out that, although Michu's death was a tragedy foretold by her illness, new wounds are now opening. The minor becomes the center of a story full of nuances, legal voids, and crossed emotions.

Ortega Cano's family have expressed their willingness to take care of the minor if it is legally possible. However, it isn't clear whether Michu left a formal record of her wishes in this regard. Although it has been said that her intention was to keep the girl away from her own family, there is no official confirmation, which increases the tension.

Ultimately, the set of Vamos a Ver has experienced a moment of great impact, where the news has left the contributors visibly thoughtful. It was a difficult conversation, full of legal, family, and human nuances. Meanwhile, the uncertainty continues and Ortega Cano's family face a decision that could shape the future of a girl in the midst of mourning.