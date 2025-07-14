The news of the divorce breaks live on ‘Aruser@s’ and Alfonso Arús speaks clearly

Aruser@s, with Alfonso Arús at the helm on La Sexta, has once again put the spotlight on a trend that's generating a lot of discussion. What began as an individual expression of freedom has ended up becoming a new form of celebration that leaves no one indifferent. On social media and in the streets of some cities, the scene surprises with its festive atmosphere and, at the same time, with what it symbolizes.

The program has given a voice to a new trend that's gaining prominence: the celebration of divorce. This trend consists of celebrating the end of a marriage with the same intensity as a wedding or a bachelorette party.

| Atresmedia

A video has been shared showing a woman driving through her city in a car decorated with pink and white ribbons. Although it might seem like she just got married, in reality, she celebrated closing a marital chapter. This young woman has expressed her happiness and pride for having said goodbye to her husband, and she wanted to share her joy publicly.

In the studio, Alfonso Arús and the panelists have debated this trend that's caught the attention of many viewers. They commented that some companies have already started organizing divorce parties, almost as if they were bachelorette parties. Alba Gutiérrez, a contributor, argued that "getting rid of someone who's made your life miserable" is reason enough to celebrate.

Alfonso Arús and his team reflect on the celebration of a divorce

The debate has also focused on whether celebrating a divorce is an act of empowerment or if a period of reflection and mourning should be observed. Some panelists have argued that divorce is a painful moment that deserves respect and silence. However, others have said that the celebration can be a healthy way to face the end of a chapter.

| Atresmedia

This trend has reflected a notable change in the social perception of marriage and divorce. More and more, people have understood that a breakup isn't always a failure, but a cycle that can end positively. The public celebration of divorce has helped break old taboos that have persisted for years.

Alfonso Arús promotes dialogue about celebrating a new post-marital beginning

Additionally, social media have played an essential role in giving this way of celebrating greater visibility and acceptance. Alfonso Arús has invited the audience to participate in the debate and share their opinions on social media. The key question he raised is whether it's appropriate to toast to a new beginning or to respect a time for mourning and reflection.

In conclusion, the news about the celebration of divorce has opened a necessary social debate about how to face the end of a relationship. The host has emphasized that there's no single correct way to experience this. What's essential is that each person can recover their well-being and move forward with optimism toward the future.