Montoya's spectacular physical transformation (31 years old) after 'Supervivientes'

Montoya, former contestant on Supervivientes, has left his followers speechless with his transformation after leaving the reality show. At 31 years old, the Seville native has gone from having a wild and unkempt appearance to sporting a well-groomed, renewed, and surprisingly elegant look. He himself has shared the change on social media, accompanying the images with a message full of humor and gratitude.

During his time on Supervivientes, Montoya experienced the most extreme conditions: scorching heat, nights sleeping outdoors, and rather rudimentary hygiene. In a recent Instagram post, he confessed with laughter that he spent weeks "smelling like a campfire, sleeping on the sand, and washing myself with whatever I could find." His grown beard, unruly hair, and worn-out clothes became his visual trademark during the adventure.

| Telecinco

However, the return to civilization has marked a turning point in his appearance. The actor has reappeared with a modern haircut, a precisely trimmed beard, and visibly better-cared-for skin. Thanks to a collaboration with the Garnier brand, the former contestant has managed to recover the glow that seemed to have been buried under the demanding conditions of Supervivientes.

Montoya and his spectacular transformation after Supervivientes

In the published video, the transformation process has left many of his followers speechless. The reactions have not taken long to appear, highlighting the contrast between his look on the island and his current, much more polished image. The haircut, the groomed beard, and the styling have been key to that before and after for the Seville native.

| Instagram, @jose_carlosmontoya, @garnier_es

He himself has described his new look as "a great look" and has publicly thanked the professionals who have accompanied him in this transition. The post has accumulated thousands of "likes" in just a few hours and has sparked a wave of comments celebrating his transformation. Many highlight not only the physical appearance but also the renewed attitude he conveys in every gesture.

After Supervivientes, Montoya changes his look and shines again

In recent days, Montoya has preferred to keep a low profile, limiting his public appearances after leaving the contest. His return has been focused mainly on getting back into routines and resting after the demanding television experience. Even so, the stir caused by his change of image has been enough to keep him in the media spotlight.

This physical change reflects not only the wear and tear experienced on the island but also his ability to shine brightly again after the experience. His reappearance, with a fresh look, has caught everyone's attention and has caused great anticipation among his followers. After weeks of extreme survival, Montoya returns shining and more prepared than ever for whatever comes next.