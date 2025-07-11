Joaquín Prat, forced to stop 'Vamos a ver' because of a sensitive news story

The show Vamos a ver has experienced one of its most tense episodes after a delicate piece of news shook the atmosphere on set. Joaquín Prat, the host of the program, had to interrupt Alessandro Lequio's remarks due to comments he considered inappropriate about Michu, who passed away just two days ago. The situation has sparked an intense debate marked by the sensitivity of such a recent and painful topic.

The death of Gloria Camila's former sister-in-law, connected to the Ortega Cano family, has left a deep mark on those around her. The young woman's body, who suffered from a heart condition, was found lifeless in her home, causing great shock. Since then, the family has shown their grief publicly, with scenes of support and solidarity.

The news about Michu's last wishes has added more tension to the situation. According to Kike Calleja, a contributor, the young woman left written instructions that she wanted her daughter to remain in the custody of the Ortega Cano family if anything happened to her. This revelation has sparked a legal and emotional debate about the child's guardianship and the complexity of the case.

A call for empathy from Joaquín Prat amid the confusion

The disagreement arose when Alessandro Lequio stated that, legally, the paternal grandmother should take care of the child, which drew criticism from his colleagues. Joaquín Prat intervened quickly to stop the escalation and called for respect in light of the recent passing. His message was clear: "Wishes are meant to be respected and fulfilled," he emphasized, showing his concern about the tone the conversation had taken.

However, Lequio insisted that with José Fernando present, there had been no debate about guardianship, which caused a reaction on set. Several contributors explained that José Ortega has been legally incapacitated from acting as a father due to his controversial past. Pepe del Real added that the responsibility has not fallen solely on Michu, but also on José Fernando.

Joaquín Prat calls for respect in the face of the delicate family situation

In addition, Michu's mother, Inma, has spoken publicly about her granddaughter's situation, expressing her sadness and her desire to care for the child. The mother explained that the little girl has lived with her since she was young and that she will remain under her care, making it clear that she will seek to provide the stability needed after the loss.

In conclusion, Michu's death has opened a delicate family and legal debate that continues to generate controversy. Joaquín Prat's intervention on Vamos a ver has shown how complex the case is and the importance of handling it with sensitivity. Meanwhile, the Ortega Cano family is opting for discretion, prioritizing the child's well-being.