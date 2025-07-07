Kiko Rivera, devastated and defeated: he has confessed it to Irene Rosales and there is proof

Kiko Rivera has gone through a very difficult time after confessing a secret to his wife, Irene Rosales, that he had been keeping since 2019. He was the one who removed the sword from the monument dedicated to his father, the bullfighter Francisco Rivera "Paquirri." What for years caused rumors and confusing theories is now clear to have been a legal and justified action.

Seville City Council have confirmed that Kiko formally requested permission to take the piece, citing its poor condition. The document is registered and proves that there was no irregularity in the process. Despite this, nothing has been heard since then about the whereabouts of the sword.

Over time, the family have also noticed that other elements have disappeared from the mausoleum, such as small objects and commemorative details, without explanation. The monument, which stands at the entrance to San Fernando Cemetery, features an impressive sculpture of Paquirri signed by Víctor Ochoa. Isabel Pantoja was the one who covered all the expenses after receiving the land transfer in the late 1980s.

Irene Rosales, witness to an important confidence from Kiko Rivera

The removal of the sword, according to municipal sources, was due to a conservation issue. It was necessary to intervene before the deterioration became irreversible. What is not known is whether the piece was restored or if it remains in Kiko's possession, which has caused some concern among the bullfighter's visitors and followers.

Kiko's circle are not surprised by the silence he has kept for years. The subject has been an emotional burden that he has carried alone and that he recently decided to share with Irene, seeking relief and understanding. She, who knows him better than anyone, has seen how much all this has hurt him.

Kiko Rivera and Irene Rosales, together facing the burden of the Rivera surname

This episode, far from being a simple anecdote, reopens a delicate matter: the management of Francisco Rivera's legacy. The sword is not just another ornament, but a piece full of symbolism, with very deep historical and sentimental weight. Taking care of it also means taking care of the bullfighter's memory and respect for his figure.

For now, the mystery still surrounds the exact whereabouts of the sword. But the truth is that Pantoja's son has taken an important step by telling the truth to his partner, Irene Rosales. He has done so from emotion, from the open wound that comes with carrying the Rivera surname, and with the desire that, at last, his gesture will be understood.