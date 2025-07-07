Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz's statement has turned everything 180 degrees.

Recently, Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz have once again made headlines with a statement that surprised everyone. The couple, who became first-time parents last summer, have shown a very natural attitude toward the physical changes that come with motherhood. In a video on Instagram, she stepped on the scale while a question appeared on the screen about how much weight she had gained during pregnancy.

With a great sense of humor, Cristina replied with a clear "So what?", accompanied by a fun dance that sparked numerous positive reactions. This lighthearted way of addressing the topic quickly resonated with her audience, who appreciated her authenticity. Moreover, this post has opened up a space to talk openly about the reality of motherhood and its effects on the body.

Likewise, Pedroche has reaffirmed that self-esteem shouldn't be determined by the number on the scale. With this gesture, the presenter has broken with social stereotypes that often pressure women to "quickly" regain their figure after giving birth. Her message was clear: Loving and accepting yourself as you are is what truly matters.

Cristina Pedroche, partner of Dabiz Muñoz, sends a message of acceptance and well-being

The couple wanted to take this moment to send a positive and motivating message about the importance of keeping a healthy lifestyle. The presenter emphasized that the essential thing is to eat well, exercise regularly, and enjoy the outdoors, something that helps them feel good both physically and emotionally. This approach has been celebrated by their followers, who see them as an example of normalization and acceptance.

The connection between Cristina and Dabiz was also visible after this post, reflecting how they face this new stage together. Through the comments, the chef wanted to leave a message as a symbol of unconditional support. The couple have shown that, far from obsessing over their image, they prefer to focus on well-being and family happiness.

The couple face postpartum changes

Undoubtedly, the stance they've shown together has completely transformed the debate around motherhood and the physical changes after childbirth. With their spontaneity, Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz have managed to bring visibility to a topic that is often taboo, paving the way for a more honest conversation. This way, they establish themselves as role models who promote self-acceptance and encourage comprehensive care, moving away from imposed standards.

Without a doubt, Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz have used their social media to share a message full of humor, sincerity, and positivity. Their approachable style has managed to create a genuine bond with their audience, making the message come through strongly and clearly. Thanks to this, they've inspired many people to accept and value their bodies as they are.