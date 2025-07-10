José Ortega Cano talks about Michu, the mother of his granddaughter Rocío: 'She has been a...'

The sudden death of Michu has left her relatives and those close to José Ortega Cano, grandfather of the daughter he had with José Fernando, in shock. The bullfighter has traveled to the funeral home in Arcos de la Frontera, where he has met with the deceased's family. Upon his arrival, he has spoken a few brief words filled with sorrow.

"It's such a shame, such a young girl...," he has stated, visibly moved and unable to hold back his sadness. José Ortega Cano has attended accompanied by Mari Carmen, his sister, and his brother-in-law Aniceto, showing his grief at all times. His presence has been received with respect by the young woman's family, despite the years of distance between both families.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

The bullfighter has confirmed that his children, José Fernando and Gloria Camila, are completely devastated by the news. "They're very affected," he has assured in a serious tone, not wanting to elaborate further. He has also insisted that the most important thing now is to take care of his granddaughter and protect her from suffering.

José Ortega Cano's family faces the difficult farewell to Michu

What happened has deeply shaken all members of the family clan, who have been present in Cádiz (Cádiz) since the news broke. José Fernando has stayed by his daughter's side and with the maternal grandmother, Inma, who will officially take care of the child. The eight-year-old girl was very close to her mother and lived with her in Sanlúcar de Barrameda.

| Cedida

Authorities have confirmed that Michu died at her home after suddenly feeling unwell. It has become known that she had been waiting for a pacemaker replacement, which had not been working properly for years. The family has indicated that Michu had taken a shower and packed a suitcase for a trip, but unexpectedly began to feel ill and did not respond anymore.

José Ortega Cano facing Michu's loss: silence, respect and family support

José Ortega Cano has not sought media attention, but he has wanted to be present at a difficult time for the family. He has pointed out that he did not expect the young woman to be in such a serious condition. His attendance at the funeral home has been seen as an act of respect toward his granddaughter's mother and as a gesture of family unity.

| Europa Press

In his words, José Ortega Cano has avoided making judgments or negative comments about the situation. He has focused on expressing the pain of the loss without going into details or controversies. He has acknowledged the sadness of losing a young person close to the family, making it clear that what is essential now is to provide support and affection to little Rocío.