The meaningful WhatsApp message Michu posted before his sad passing

The passing of María Rodríguez, known as Michu, has caused a deep shock both in her family and among the public who followed her. Michu, former partner of José Fernando Ortega Cano, was found lifeless in her home, leaving behind an 8-year-old girl, the result of her relationship with the bullfighter's son. One of the aspects that has caused the most impact has been the last message she shared on her WhatsApp status, now loaded with symbolic value.

Throughout her life, the young woman lived with a congenital heart disease that affected her health from a very early age. According to her relatives, this condition led her to undergo surgery several times, going through critical episodes that put her life at risk. Her mother, visibly affected, recounted that her daughter had suffered several heart attacks, showing a physical fragility that accompanied her until the end.

| Cedida

After years marked by medical uncertainty and the search for stability, Michu said goodbye, leaving an indelible mark on those around her. She faced each challenge with courage and a fighting spirit that many now highlight as an essential part of her legacy. Shortly before her death, she shared a phrase that, for those who knew her, now holds a powerful message about life and reflection.

Michu's farewell marked by a message and a last wish

"Life goes by fast, let the years not be in vain." With these words, Michu hinted at her desire to make the most of every moment, especially with her daughter. The young woman also seemed to be fully aware of the time she had left and wanted to convey that urgency to live with purpose.

| Europa Press

Amid the pain of the loss, attention now focuses on her daughter's future. José Fernando Ortega Cano, the girl's father, continues psychiatric treatment under a semi-freedom regime, which limits his ability to assume custody. In addition, the relationship between Michu and her family was not at its best, so she reportedly expressed as her last wish that the girl remain under Ortega Cano's care.

After Michu's loss, a new chapter opens in her family legacy

The former bullfighter, José Ortega Cano, meanwhile, has publicly expressed his commitment to the girl's well-being. In exclusive statements to the magazine ¡Hola!, he assured that the whole family is willing to do whatever is necessary so the girl grows up surrounded by love and stability. "We'll try to do what's best for the little one, so she's well," he stated with a conciliatory attitude amid a deeply painful situation.

In conclusion, the young woman's case highlights the silent struggle that many people face far from the spotlight. Her story leaves an emotional echo that invites reflection on health, time, and unconditional love for loved ones. Her legacy, full of fragility, courage, and sensitivity, remains in the memory of those who knew her, now turned into a call to live with more awareness and tenderness.