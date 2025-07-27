Jennifer Aniston (56 years old) reveals why she never wanted to have children with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston, 56 years old, has once again found herself at the center of media debate after revealing a truth she had kept silent for years. She never wanted to have children with Brad Pitt. The actress, recognized for her iconic role as Rachel Green in the series Friends, has been the target of speculation about her private life for decades.

Jennifer Aniston has been especially criticized regarding motherhood. However, she has now decided to speak clearly and openly, addressing one of the most delicate topics of her personal and professional journey. Since she married Brad Pitt in the early 2000s, media outlets never stopped talking about the possibility that the couple would have children soon.

Every public appearance, every photograph, every gesture was scrutinized in search of signs of a possible pregnancy. What few knew is that, in reality, Aniston never felt that deep desire to be a mother during her marriage to the actor. According to Jennifer's words, her work, her projects, and her close circle already provided her with a fulfillment that is often mistakenly associated only with motherhood.

Jennifer Aniston reveals why she didn't have children during her marriage to Brad Pitt

In an interview she gave in 2016 to the magazine Marie Claire, Aniston expressed her exhaustion with the constant speculation. "I'm tired of feeling analyzed and judged by the press," she said at the time, visibly affected.

For the actress, media pressure was constant and relentless. "We don't need to be married or be mothers to feel complete," she asserted, standing up to the social stereotypes that have so often boxed women in.

Although she admitted to having tried to become a mother through in vitro fertilization, she acknowledged that the process was not successful.

Even so, she says she doesn't feel less because of it: "I've worked hard to be reduced to a woman who doesn't have children. I don't like the social pressure on women and there are many ways to be a mother." For Aniston, taking care of her family, her friends, and even her pets also represents a valid form of motherhood.

Jennifer Aniston confirms that her work is what fulfills her most in life

Her testimony has reopened a necessary social debate about the traditional roles imposed on women. "My happiness doesn't depend on meeting expectations that others have decided for me," she stated.

For Jennifer Aniston, a woman's value is not measured by her reproductive capacity, but by her freedom of choice. "I have a job I'm passionate about, a great family, and wonderful friendships. Motherhood isn't always everything," the actress said.

With this revelation, Aniston puts an end to a period of unfounded rumors. In addition, she reaffirms herself as a powerful voice in defense of every woman's right to decide about her own life without being judged.