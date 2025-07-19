Isa Pantoja can't stay silent any longer and confesses the truth about Asraf Beno's son

Isa Pantoja can't stay silent any longer. That's why she didn't hesitate to turn to social media again to reveal all the latest updates about the son she had with Asraf Beno.

Just three weeks ago, specifically on June 22, Isa welcomed little Cairo, her second child and the first with her husband. That day, the couple received the little one with great excitement, thus beginning a new chapter in their lives.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

During these days, Isa Pantoja has kept her social media followers informed about her progress after giving birth. In fact, through her Instagram profile, she has shared how she feels both physically and emotionally.

However, although she has expressed her happiness on several occasions, Asraf Beno's wife has also admitted that postpartum has been anything but easy.

This week, Isa Pantoja has left more than one person speechless by sharing a most hopeful piece of news. Through that social network, she has said that her emotional state has started to improve. "The sun always rises," she wrote, reflecting her positive progress.

Isa Pantoja reveals the latest updates regarding Cairo's health, the baby she had with Asraf Beno

On several occasions, Isa Pantoja has been transparent and has spoken with complete honesty about this very complicated and intimate stage of her life. Although she feels fulfilled by the family she has built with Asraf Beno, she hasn't hidden the emotional difficulties she has gone through.

In fact, just one week after giving birth, she shared a video in her Instagram stories where she appeared very vulnerable. In it, she admitted that she was getting to know herself "a little more" and that she was going through a real "roller coaster of emotions."

| Mediaset

In that same post, Isa Pantoja spoke about the ups and downs she was experiencing. She also didn't hesitate to confess that she thought a lot about her pregnancy, that she had been idealizing it, and that she hadn't even been able to delete the app she used.

Meanwhile, Asraf Beno's wife also stated that it was a "psychologically tough" time. In fact, she even admitted that she would like time to stop and for things to "stay like this."

| Instagram, @isapantojam

Now, after going through that difficult phase, Isa Pantoja wanted to share with her followers how she is currently feeling. To do so, last weekend, she recorded a video from the car while she waited with her son for Asraf to arrive.

"I wanted to tell you that my mood is much better, you know that I'm seeing a psychologist, so I'm handling it much better," Isa said. "The sun always rises," she also wrote in this Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Isa Pantoja also spoke about the colic and digestive problems that little Cairo has suffered in recent days. "He's also doing much better because we took him to the pediatric physical therapist," she explained, just as Asraf Beno mentioned a few days ago.