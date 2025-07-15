Ana María Aldón reveals the confession Michu made to her before her heartbreaking loss

The recent death of Michu, José Fernando Ortega's former partner, has deeply shocked José Ortega Cano's family. The news came as an unexpected blow, affecting those who were close to her.

Ana María Aldón, the bullfighter's former partner, hasn't been immune to the impact of this tragedy. In an interview with ¡Hola!, she confessed that the loss left her sleepless, showing how difficult it was for her to process such pain.

| Telecinco

Despite her desire to keep away from public life, the suffering over Michu has brought back emotions she thought she'd overcome. The former television collaborator highlighted her greatest concern: her daughter's future, who has also felt the loss.

The shock was even greater when Ana María received the news by phone, a moment she remembers vividly. She confesses that she was in "shock," especially when thinking about the girl, whom she has held in her arms. This image shows the strong relationship that existed between them, a bond that has deeply marked Aldón during this difficult time.

This is the confession Michu made to Ana María Aldón

In her account, Aldón has shared an intimate conversation she had with Michu years ago, when the young woman underwent surgery due to a congenital illness. Back then, Michu confided her greatest fears: her daughter's fate if something unexpected happened to her. It was at that moment that she made a very special request, a request that Aldón has carried with her to this day.

| Cedida

Michu asked her that, in case she couldn't continue caring for her daughter, Aldón would take responsibility and that the girl would stay with her grandfather. To ensure this, she even requested Ana María's ID, intending for the little girl to have a stable and protected future. This request, full of love and foresight, highlights the deep sense of responsibility Michu had toward her daughter.

José Ortega Cano's former partner has emphasized that, during all the time she knew Michu, she perceived that her only concern was her daughter's well-being and future. However, she has also clarified that she never signed any legal document regarding the girl's custody, so the situation is complicated. Ana María has made it clear that she would always act thinking about what's best for the minor, while respecting her mother's wishes.

| Europa Press

Ana María Aldón speaks about the custody of Michu's daughter

Regarding the future of custody, she has pointed out that the grandfather, José Ortega Cano, keeps a distant relationship with the girl, seeing her sporadically. However, she emphasizes that Ortega Cano is "a generous man," willing to take on the responsibility if necessary. However, she warns that the most sentimental option doesn't always coincide with what is most logical, an issue that must be solved with prudence.

Finally, the former collaborator has acknowledged that existence is full of unexpected blows that, although painful, also teach people to value what truly matters. Despite the pain, she assures that she can't complain, aware that many people face even more difficult situations. However, she doesn't hide that these experiences remind her of life's fragility and the importance of making the most of every moment.