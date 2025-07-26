Major decision by Brooklyn Beckham with Victoria Beckham: there's no turning back

The latest news about Brooklyn Beckham marks a point of no return in his relationship with his famous family. He hasn't gone on vacation with them. While David and Victoria Beckham keep up with their media-driven lives and multiple family and business commitments, their eldest son, Brooklyn, has chosen to distance himself from the family core for good this summer.

Accompanied by his wife, Nicola Peltz, the young man has headed to the blue waters of Saint-Tropez, where they're enjoying days filled with sun, sea, and privacy. But they're doing so without the Beckhams, reaffirming what was already an open secret: the relationship with his family remains unsolved. Everything suggests that the distance is growing greater.

| Instagram, @brooklynpeltzbeckham

The couple have been seen relaxing on a luxurious yacht off the French coast, smiling and focused on each other. Far from family tensions, Brooklyn appears more comfortable than ever with Nicola, with whom he seems to have found not only love but also stability. Proof of this is that Brooklyn has once again shown one of his greatest passions: cooking.

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys a wonderful vacation far from Victoria Beckham

During his stay on the boat, the eldest son of the Beckhams has taken the opportunity to put on his apron and delight his wife with some of his recipes. It's no secret that Brooklyn is still trying to make a name for himself in the culinary world, and his social media are proof of his dedication. Videos in which he shares recipes, tips, and dishes he has prepared himself are becoming increasingly frequent.

| Instagram, @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Meanwhile, the Beckhams keep making headlines. Whether it's for their striking public appearances, their coordinated looks, or rumors about supposed internal tension, the family keeps their place at the center of the media spotlight.

Brooklyn Beckham focuses on his marital relationship and doesn't join Victoria Beckham's summer plans

However, this summer, Brooklyn has decided to take a different path: to prioritize his married life over the Beckham clan. This decision, far from being improvised, seems to have been made with total determination.

| Instagram, @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Everything indicates that there's no turning back. Brooklyn hasn't wanted to take part in any family getaway or in the traditional summer gatherings that used to bring the Beckhams together.

The emotional distance has now become a physical distance that speaks for itself. The question everyone is asking is: will this silent break be final?