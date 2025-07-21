Eva Longoria accidentally confirms the secret about Tom Cruise and his new girlfriend

Eva Longoria has starred in one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend during her appearance at the Global Gift Gala Marbella. The actress spoke to the media with her usual charm, but she let slip a comment that has sparked much discussion. Without intending to, she ended up confirming a fact that neither Tom Cruise nor those close to him had publicly validated until now.

Right on the red carpet, in the middle of a relaxed conversation with journalists, Eva Longoria reacted to the question about a possible romance between Cruise and Ana de Armas. Until that moment, the relationship between the actors had been an open secret, fueled by occasional images and rumors on social media. However, the actress cleared up any doubts with a natural response that did not go unnoticed.

| Europa Press

When asked about the supposed romantic link between Tom Cruise and the star of Blonde, Longoria exclaimed in surprise: "Is she Spanish? No, she's Cuban." The clarification showed that she had just realized the actress's real origin, correcting a common mistake. To top it off, she added that she thinks they're a "very cool" couple and that they make a good pair, taking for granted that they're together.

A comment from Eva Longoria reveals the truth about Tom Cruise

With this comment, the star of Desperate Housewives cleared up the doubt that many international media outlets had been raising for months. Since February, when both actors were photographed enjoying a dinner in London on Valentine's Day, speculation hasn't stopped. Recently, it has also become known that Cruise and de Armas have shared a private vacation in Menorca, which has intensified the rumors.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Longoria's statement served as the first indirect confirmation from the actor's trusted circle. Although she didn't give explicit details, her reaction showed that she knows about the relationship and that it's not just media speculation. In other words, she naturally validated what had previously been considered an assumption.

Eva Longoria reaffirms her bond with Spain and sparks interest in Tom Cruise's romance

Eva Longoria has once again shown her affection for Spain. She stated that she will spend much of the summer on the Costa del Sol with her husband Pepe Bastón and her son Santi, a city she considers her second home. She also reiterated her commitment to the charitable causes of the gala and expressed her admiration for Spanish actors such as Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Úrsula Corberó.

This episode has shown that, at times, the most casual statements can reveal very well-kept secrets. Eva Longoria's indirect confirmation has caused a new focus of interest on Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, fueling rumors and expectations. Without a doubt, this has been one of the most surprising and talked-about moments of the gala.