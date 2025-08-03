Guillermo Cabot, King Felipe's chef, decides to break his silence: 'It's very...'

Guillermo Cabot, the chef who has conquered King Felipe's palate, has decided to break his silence after years of discretion. For a long time, Cabot has avoided speaking publicly about his relationship with the royal family, always keeping strict confidentiality. However, he has recently shared details about his work and his philosophy in the kitchen.

The Mallorcan chef has been responsible for the favorite menus of Felipe VI and Queen Letizia during their summer stays in Mallorca. The royal family has visited his restaurant Mía in Portixol several times, as well as Cabot's previous project, Ola del Mar. These repeated visits confirm the appreciation that the royals feel for his cuisine, which blends tradition and innovation.

| Europa Press

Although he has never spoken directly about the royal family, Guillermo has indeed expressed with emotion the gratitude he feels for his regular customers. In his words: "All kinds of people come, and many have been coming for so long that we're already friends." This phrase sums up the special bond he has forged with those who enjoy his creations, which could discreetly allude to the trust placed in him by the royal family.

Guillermo Cabot's secret to success that explains why King Felipe keeps returning to his restaurant

In an interview for La Nación, Cabot has emphasized the importance of passion to succeed in the kitchen. He recommends that those starting out in this world put their soul into every dish, without being carried away by envy or competition. This commitment to authenticity is what has made him a reference, admired even by the Spanish monarchs.

He has also explained that he continually updates his restaurant's menu to keep his customers' excitement. Classic dishes such as rice or fresh fish coexist with new offerings that surprise visitors. This approach has managed to build loyalty among a varied clientele, who always return seeking something new.

From King Felipe to diners from different backgrounds: everyone has a place at Guillermo Cabot's table

Recently, Guillermo has cooked for other well-known faces, such as presenters Iñaki López and Andrea Ropero. The chef surprised them with a menu that included sea bass ceviche with strawberries and turbot cooked on the bone. He also highlighted the kindness of his guests and the satisfaction he feels when serving people from all social backgrounds.

He has also pointed out that, although his restaurant is frequented by people with different economic levels, he offers affordable prices without sacrificing quality. This way, both families and more exclusive clients find a place to enjoy haute cuisine in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Guillermo Cabot has shown that his success lies not only in the kitchen, but also in the loyalty of his customers. His discretion regarding the royal family reveals a deep respect and professional commitment. This way, he conveys an inspiring message based on passion, humility, and constant dedication.