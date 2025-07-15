David Rodríguez, Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend, confirms everything through an urgent message.

David Rodríguez has stepped up during a particularly significant week for his partner, Anabel Pantoja. On Monday night, just before the influencer's 39th birthday, the physical therapist organized an intimate evening for the mother of his daughter. Anabel herself showed that moment in her Instagram stories, revealing the dinner they enjoyed at the El Senador restaurant.

In the published images, one could see a carefully presented selection of sushi, prawns, and fish, arranged on a table that conveyed a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Alongside the post, she added a message stating: "It's my favorite restaurant, that's why daddy invited me." This gesture has been interpreted as a show of affection and support at a very special time for her.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

In recent months, Anabel has experienced a period of major changes after becoming a mother for the first time. The 39th birthday now takes on a renewed meaning for the influencer, who wanted to celebrate it surrounded by her loved ones and with the peace of mind that this new stage in life brings her. Social media have reflected that joy, with images and celebratory messages.

David Rodríguez confirms his commitment to Anabel Pantoja

Although David Rodríguez hasn't made any public statements, the image of the dinner and the message shared by Anabel speak of a strong and close relationship. The discretion that has always characterized the physical therapist hasn't prevented details from being recognized that confirm his commitment and constant support for his partner.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Throughout the day, numerous congratulations from family and friends have also arrived. Among them, Merchi, Anabel's mother, has highlighted the importance of this birthday as it is the first her daughter celebrates as a mother. Likewise, Belén Esteban has sent her best wishes through an affectionate message.

The bond between David Rodríguez and Anabel Pantoja speaks for itself

With the celebration of this birthday, Anabel has closed a personal cycle full of learning and transformation. This moment represents for her a reaffirmation of happiness and stability with her family, a space she has managed to consolidate thanks to her union with David and their close circle. The influence of motherhood has undoubtedly strengthened her emotional well-being.

The couple continue to build their life with discretion, though without giving up sharing small details that reflect their complicity. This week has served to confirm that, despite the fast pace they live, they keep a strong connection and a firm commitment. David and Anabel face this new stage together with confidence, serenity, and the excitement typical of those who have built a solid bond.