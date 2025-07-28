Cold shower for Shakira after the latest news about Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía

Since Gerard Piqué and Shakira ended their relationship, the former footballer's life has been under constant media scrutiny. The separation was marked by controversy, musical hints, and intense media attention.

Shakira has poured her emotions into her songs and has focused on her new life in Miami with her children. Piqué, meanwhile, has preferred to keep a more reserved profile. This is especially evident regarding his relationship with Clara Chía.

| Instagram, @3gerardpique

Cold shower for Shakira

However, the former Barça player has surprised everyone by sharing a carousel of photos with his partner on his social media. These images have drawn attention because it wasn't common to see them so open in public, which has caused great anticipation.

The photos, taken during a trip to Arizona, US (Estados Unidos), show the couple enjoying natural landscapes and moments of intimacy. What has attracted the most attention is the first photo of the couple:

A passionate kiss between the two that has served to dispel any rumors of a crisis in the relationship. It's worth noting that it had been more than two years since Gerard Piqué had shared content with Clara Chía. Thus, this gesture hasn't gone unnoticed.

| Europa Press

Have Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía gotten engaged?

The post has been seen as a clear show of affection. In addition, many interpret it as a possible response to rumors suggesting a breakup between the couple.

In recent months, rumors about a rift between the two had gained traction in some media outlets. Now, with these images, the former footballer seems to want to make it clear that his relationship remains strong.

As if that weren't enough, according to the show Fiesta, the couple were reportedly seen leaving an exclusive restaurant in Beverly Hills. What has attracted the most attention is a detail on Clara Chía's hand: a striking ring that has set off all the alarms.

"The paparazzo assures us it's a rock with a diamond," they stated on the television show, which broadcast the images. Although there is no official confirmation, speculation is already swirling about the possibility that Piqué has taken the next step and proposed marriage.

Although neither Gerard Piqué nor Clara Chía have spoken publicly about a possible engagement, the images speak for themselves. Their joint reappearance on social media and the mysterious ring she is wearing have fueled all the speculation about the couple's future.