Sad statement from ‘El Hormiguero’ after the loss of Marta Jiménez: ‘impossible’

El Hormiguero has released a statement filled with sorrow after the unexpected death of Marta Jiménez. The young woman, known to viewers as the "adrenaline woman," passed away this Sunday while engaging in a high-risk activity in the heart of nature. The host Pablo Motos shared a few words: "Marta has left us, the adrenaline woman, she lost her life doing what she loved most."

The news has shaken the show and its audience, who are still trying to process the loss. Marta had won the affection of the public with her brave attitude, her constant smile, and her unique way of facing the most extreme challenges. Although the sadness is immense, the team insists that the memory of her energy will remain very much alive.

"We are devastated," the official statement continued, reflecting the team's emotional state. Marta was not just a collaborator: she was part of the show's family. The helplessness in the face of what happened has not stopped everyone from remembering her as what she was: a woman who lived intensely and who celebrated each conquered challenge with shouts of joy.

The tragic accident that has marked the memory of Marta Jiménez in El Hormiguero

The incident took place in the province of Huesca, in the mountainous area of Punta Calva, while Marta was base jumping. According to official sources, she suffered an accident during the maneuver and, although the rescue team acted quickly, they could not do anything to save her life. She was only 34 years old.

The Civil Guard received the emergency call in the late morning, around 10:30 a.m. Shortly after, a helicopter with GREIM specialists traveled to the location, where they found the young woman's lifeless body. It was transported to Boltaña and later to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Huesca, where forensic studies are being conducted.

For those who knew her on television, Marta was synonymous with adrenaline, courage, and a determination that left no one indifferent. In October of last year, she starred in one of the show's most memorable moments by jumping from a crane over 197 ft. (60 meters) high. That jump, which even caused a panic attack in Pablo Motos, ended up achieving "something impossible," as he himself stated.

The legacy of Marta Jiménez, the "adrenaline woman" of El Hormiguero

Her way of living, intense and fearless, has left an indelible mark. Thousands of followers have wanted to say goodbye to her on social media, where messages of affection, respect, and gratitude are multiplying. She left too soon, but she leaves behind a legacy of bravery and joy that's hard to forget.

Today, from here, we can only say thank you, Marta. Thank you for your dedication, for your strength, and for reminding us that life is also about daring, about jumping, about feeling. You left doing what you loved, and although you leave us with deep sadness, your way of living will continue to inspire us.