Carmen Borrego confesses what she really thinks about María ‘La Jerezana’: ‘She is a…’

Carmen Borrego is once again at the center of media attention after her most sincere statements about her son's current partner, María, known on television as "la Jerezana." The collaborator has taken advantage of her latest appearances before the holidays to clarify her relationship with the women who have been part of José María's life. Specifically, she has expressed with conviction how she feels about María and what her bond was like with Paola Olmedo, the mother of her grandson.

In a recent interview, Carmen acknowledged that with María she keeps a "more natural, closer, and less forced" relationship. Although she has assured that she never had conflicts with Paola, she emphasized that the connection with "la Jerezana" flows more easily. These words have caused surprise, especially because of the tone she used to refer to her former daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, Paola has not taken long to respond to these statements, visibly hurt by the comparison. She has assured that the relationship she kept with Carmen was cordial, and that she has realized that Carmen was "fake" during all that time. In addition, she has stated that she feels disappointed, since she believed there was a sincere bond between them.

This is the relationship between Carmen Borrego and María "la Jerezana"

Carmen wanted to put an end to the controversy and defended her position calmly. She has assured that she has never been fake with Paola and that she always kept a good relationship with her while she was married to her son. Now, she simply feels more comfortable with María, but that doesn't mean she gives less importance to Paola or that they have a bad relationship.

The collaborator has also explained that she values the affection her son's current partner shows her, something that for her has greatly facilitated their daily interactions. Even so, she has stressed that she doesn't intend to diminish Paola or minimize her role in the family. In fact, she has stated that she is very grateful to her for being the mother of her grandson Marc.

In addition, she has left no doubt about the wonderful relationship she keeps with her current daughter-in-law. "María is a lovely person," assured Terelu Campos's sister. There is no doubt that she looks favorably on José María Almoguera's new partner.

Carmen Borrego reaffirms her good relationship with María "la Jerezana" before the holidays

Before starting her holidays, Borrego made a public appeal to her family to stop talking about the past conflict with José María. She has assured that her current relationship with her son is good and that she wants to keep family peace. "I'm absolutely happy," she declared firmly.

Aware of the stir caused, Carmen ended her appearance with a relaxed and direct tone. She made it clear that she doesn't plan to keep fueling the controversy and that her priority now is to disconnect. With a smile, she left with María and her son to officially start their holidays.