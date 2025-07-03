Carmen Borrego makes a big decision after what happened with Terelu Campos on Telecinco

Carmen Borrego has taken the definitive step: María Teresa Campos's youngest daughter returned this Thursday to the afternoons on Telecinco. She did so in grand style because she debuted a new segment on TardeAR and experienced a moment full of emotion. However, what surprised everyone most was what happened with her sister, Terelu Campos.

Carmen Borrego arrived on set with a smile, greeted Frank Blanco, and blew a kiss to the camera. Carmen Borrego admitted she felt very nervous: "If you're not nervous when you do something new, you're irresponsible," she said, and with those words, she justified her tension.

| Telecinco

It was her debut in a new role, and now, Carmen will be the collaborators' defender. Every week, she will talk to one of them to discuss the audience's criticism. Her goal is clear: to solve outstanding issues and give a voice to those in front of the cameras.

Terelu Campos goes to see Carmen Borrego in her Telecinco debut

The moment was marked by an unexpected presence, Terelu Campos, her sister, was there. She didn't come in at first, but she was behind the cameras, watching. It was the host who revealed her presence: "What would make me nervous is if my sister came to see me debut," Frank Blanco joked.

| Telecinco

Frank Blanco asked for applause for her, and Terelu appeared to applause. She greeted the rest of the collaborators and made a humorous remark: "I'm here to sabotage her."

Terelu Campos refused to stay on set: "I owe myself to ¡De viernes!," she concluded before leaving. She gave two kisses to Belén Rodríguez, with whom she had differences in the past. The atmosphere, although relaxed, was tense.

Carmen Borrego blows up at Terelu Campos's presence on the Telecinco set

While all this was happening, Carmen preferred to keep her distance and wasn't shown by the cameras. She smiled shyly and went to her chair.

| Mediaset

When she heard that her sister was being invited to stay, she shook her head. "Every time I come, someone else who isn't me has to be the protagonist. Let me be the protagonist for once," she said firmly.

Frank Blanco tried to ease the situation: "That's true too, Terelu, a little support, yes. Outshine, no," he commented, although he got the name wrong. Carmen ignored the slip, took a deep breath, and started her new segment.