Urgent: Álvaro Muñoz Escassi breaks his silence after his breakup with Sheila Casas

Sheila Casas and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi have ended their relationship, and the news was confirmed on July 4 through a joint statement on social media. The collaborator shared a brief message in which she, together with Escassi, announced that both have decided to go their separate ways. The breakup happened in a consensual and respectful manner.

Both have described their relationship as a beautiful and meaningful stage. Their love story began in mid-2024, and they met on the show TardeAR, where they worked together as collaborators.

| Instagram, @sheilacasas

From the beginning, the connection between them was evident, and their chemistry on set did not go unnoticed. In just a few months, their relationship shifted from professional to personal.

Sheila Casas and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi confirm that their romantic relationship has come to an end

Although they didn't speak openly about the romance, they did show public signs of affection. Álvaro got a tattoo in honor of Sheila, and they also exchanged emotional words during their participation in Supervivientes. This reality show marked a key point in their story.

While Escassi was competing in Honduras, Sheila preferred to keep her distance because she didn't attend the debates or comment on the controversies. She only reappeared at the final gala. There, they briefly reunited, without making any statements.

| Mediaset

In recent months, rumors of a crisis in the high-profile couple have increased, and the lack of joint appearances and limited interaction on social media have fueled speculation. Today, those rumors have been confirmed. The couple have ended their relationship.

First words from Álvaro Muñoz Escassi after the sad statement published by Sheila Casas

Shortly after Sheila's announcement, Álvaro broke his silence and, in an emotional statement, shared his first words after the breakup. "Time heals everything, there are loves you forget and loves that last a lifetime," he began. He confessed that some people come into your life to teach you something and that not everyone is meant to stay.

| Mediaset

"Letting go is very difficult," he admitted, and he acknowledged that it's hard to leave behind someone who made him happy, made him laugh, and made him feel. "But understanding that sometimes it's just a moment and that's it, that's also the magic of life," he reflected.

With these words, Álvaro Muñoz Escassi has closed an important chapter of his life. The breakup with Sheila Casas is now official.