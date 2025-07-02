Bertín Osborne wants to do it and Fabiola Martínez accepts it: they already have a date and place

Bertín Osborne has just made one of the most important decisions of his life and, although they're not together, everything suggests that he has Fabiola Martínez's support. According to reports, the artist is retiring from the stage and has even already decided on the date and place for his farewell.

After several months of reflection, this well-known artist and television host is saying goodbye to the stage. This is an idea he had been considering for some time and about which something had already been published.

"I want to do a beautiful tour, through the most iconic places where I've sung and... say goodbye," Bertín Osborne himself explained at the beginning of the year in an interview for ¡Hola! magazine.

Now, this same publication has confirmed the retirement from the stage of Fabiola Martínez's ex-husband. In addition, it has also revealed the exact date when he will say goodbye to his audience: it will be in 2026.

Bertín Osborne, with Fabiola Martínez's support, is determined to end his musical career

Throughout 2025, Bertín Osborne plans to carry out a major musical tour as the culmination of his 45-year musical career. This career began in 1980 with the release of his first album, titled Amor Mediterráneo.

During this tour, Fabiola Martínez's ex-husband is expected to perform for the last time the songs that marked several generations. His repertoire covers an extensive discography of 28 albums, with which he has left an indelible mark on Spanish music.

Bertín Osborne's last musical tour will be an emotional journey through the most iconic stages of his entire career. This will be a moment in which, without a doubt, he will have the support of his loved ones.

The artist, currently a contestant on Tu cara me suena, has also been a regular face on television. "This profession can be very ungrateful, but for me it hasn't been, because I'm someone who reinvents himself," he recently commented from Ecuador.

In fact, Fabiola Martínez's ex-husband recalled that, after experiencing a significant setback in music 15 years ago, he found a great job opportunity on the small screen.

Moreover, aside from his professional career, Bertín Osborne has also gone through difficult times on a personal level in recent times. After suffering from long covid, he has now entered the tax authority's list of defaulters, with a debt that amounts to €865,000.