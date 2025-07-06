Great happiness for Raphael and his son Jacobo Martos: the best news is confirmed

Happiness has overwhelmed both Raphael, his son Jacobo Martos, and the rest of the family. All because the best news has been confirmed: the singer's latest concert was an absolute success.

It was at the prestigious Starlite Occident Festival where he once again showed that he's still a living legend of music. Not just because of his powerful voice and stage presence, but because he achieved something not everyone can. Yes, he sold out every ticket and brought the audience to their feet, moved and fully engaged.

Raphael, happy after what has happened in the last few hours

Raphael's return to the stage was no coincidence. Just a few weeks ago, the artist announced his comeback after undergoing treatment for a brain lymphoma.

He overcame a difficult situation with the composure that has always defined him. At 82 years old, far from thinking about retirement, he decided to return to what he loves most: music.

The response couldn't have been better. In Marbella, at the Starlite Occident Festival, the audience replied enthusiastically yesterday. The artist, dressed in his signature black outfit, took the stage before an audience that had been eagerly waiting for him.

From the very first note, there was a unique connection between him and the spectators. The classic songs were sung along to with great energy. Songs like Mi gran noche, Escándalo, or Yo soy aquel were performed with unmatched energy.

The audience not only sang and applauded, but also stood up several times. Respect, affection, and admiration could be felt in every corner of the venue.

Jacobo Martos and the whole family, proud and moved by what happened with Raphael

Behind this great moment is not only the artist's effort, but also the support of those closest to him. His son, Jacobo Martos, has been one of his greatest pillars throughout this process. A film and television director, he has always accompanied his father and has celebrated the key moments of his career; this couldn't be an exception.

The entire family has closely followed every step of the Andalusian. Since he announced his return with the Raphaelísimo tour, they've all been by his side. After the overwhelming success in Marbella, happiness has been shared by every member of the clan.

What happened in Málaga is more than a concert. It's the confirmation that Raphael is back, in top form and with unstoppable energy. His voice remains intact, his stage presence hasn't lost any strength, and most importantly, his connection with the audience is still deep and genuine.

This success has also helped dispel any doubts about his health. He's not only recovered, but he's come back more eager than ever. His tour, which includes several more cities in Spain (España) and Latin America, promises to be one of the musical events of the year.

Natalia Figueroa's husband, with more than six decades of experience, has shown once again why he's still an icon. The dedication with which he takes the stage, his respect for the audience, and his ability to move people remain his trademark. There's no age for passion, and he's made that clear.

The Starlite Occident Festival, one of the most prominent of the summer in Spain (España), has been the perfect stage to confirm this rebirth. Not only because of the exclusive setting, but because the event brings together great national and international artists every year. This year, one of the most talked-about moments has been the triumphant appearance of the Jaén native.