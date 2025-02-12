180-Degree Turn with Roadside Checks: Goodbye to Having to Blow

Alcohol checks on Spanish roads are changing. Authorities are introducing innovations that promise to make checks faster and more efficient. We are talking about new devices, equipped with very innovative technology, that will radically change the checks.

These are proximity breathalyzers, a novelty that aims to improve both the experience for drivers and the effectiveness of the checks. Instead of blowing into the traditional breathalyzer, the system detects alcohol more comfortably and quickly.

How Do the New Proximity Breathalyzers Work?

Proximity breathalyzers use technology that allows the detection of alcohol presence without the need for the driver to blow directly into the device. Officers simply need to bring the device close to the driver's mouth area, allowing for a quick and non-invasive reading of alcohol levels. This method of detection is especially beneficial for people with respiratory issues or conditions that make using conventional breathalyzers difficult.

In addition to speed, this system also improves the experience in terms of comfort for the driver. By eliminating physical contact, the discomfort of traditional tests is reduced, which could lead to better cooperation from drivers in the process. However, it is important to note a limitation regarding the validity of the results obtained.

Advantages and Limitations of the New Detection System

One of the main advantages of these new breathalyzers is the speed with which detection can be performed. By eliminating the need for the driver to blow into the device, officers can conduct more checks in less time, improving traffic flow. Additionally, by reducing physical contact, hygiene in the checks is improved, which is an important aspect in terms of health prevention.

The proximity breathalyzer offers a preliminary reading that is not valid on its own. If a possible excess of alcohol is detected, a certified breathalyzer must be used to confirm the result. Only with this second measurement can a definitive decision be made.

If the initial reading is positive, a specific protocol is activated. A test is conducted with the certified device, and if the result remains positive, the measurement is repeated after 10 minutes. If the levels continue to be high, a blood test can be conducted at an authorized medical center.

This new technology could have a significant impact on road safety in Spain. In 2022, more than 25,000 drivers were reported for blood alcohol. Experts estimate that these new breathalyzers will allow for a 40% increase in the number of tests conducted, contributing to the prevention of alcohol-related driving accidents.