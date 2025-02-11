Electricity Price Today, Wednesday, February 12, by Hours

The average electricity price for this Wednesday, February 12, 2025, is 119.86 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Tuesday, this is a decrease of 13.3 euros. Let's remember that on February 11, the average electricity rate was 133.16 euros per MW/h.

A small relief for Spanish consumers, which is also reflected in the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE). In the cheapest segment of Wednesday, the electricity price will be far from 100 euros per MW/h. However, it is also true that in the most expensive segment of the day, the rate will skyrocket to almost reach 200 euros.

Electricity Price Today, Wednesday, February 12, Hour by Hour

In any case, consumers will have up to two segments with slightly cheaper prices available. The first economical segment is found at dawn, so it won't be very usable. Fortunately, the second one will be in the afternoon, making it much more usable.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00, the MW/h will cost 70 euros, although from 13:00 to 14:00, the price will rise to 78 euros. Between 14:00 and 15:00, the MW/h will drop in price again, to 63.74 euros. Finally, the cheapest price of the entire day will be found from 15:00 to 16:00, when the MW/h will cost 62 euros.

12:00 - 13:00: 70 €/MWh.

13:00 - 14:00: 78 €/MWh.

14:00 - 15:00: 63.74 €/MWh.

15:00 - 16:00: 62 €/MWh.

When Is Electricity Most Expensive on Wednesday?

Regarding the most expensive rates, in the early hours of the day, you should watch your consumption from seven to ten in the morning. Between 07:00 and 08:00, for example, the MW/h will cost 157.55 euros. But the price will rise much more from 08:00 to 09:00, when the MW/h will reach 180 euros.

07:00 - 08:00: 157.55 €/MWh.

08:00 - 09:00: 180 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 194.44 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 177.52 €/MWh.

In the second half of the day, from 19:00 to 20:00, we find the most expensive price of Wednesday: 194.44 euros per MW/h. Between 20:00 and 21:00, the MW/h will drop slightly in price, to 177.52 euros. Finally, from 21:00 to 22:00, the price of the MW/h will be 157.55 euros.