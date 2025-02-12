Today's Saints, Thursday, February 13, 2025: Which Saint Is Celebrated Today?

The Catholic Church's calendar commemorates the one considered the patron of prisoners.

Who was San Benigno of Todi, the most important Saint of Thursday, February 13?

The Catholic Church's calendar especially celebrates today San Benigno of Todi, who was born in the 4th century in Todi, an Italian municipality belonging to the province of Perugia.

He was ordained a priest in his hometown and stood out for his kindness and righteousness. He suffered persecution by Emperor Diocletian, which is why he had to endure torture until death.

Catholic tradition holds that after the death of San Benigno of Todi, he was buried by a group of Christians near a road. A place where a Benedictine monastery would later be erected.

The veneration of this saint has not spread to other areas beyond the locality where he was born. Even so, San Benigno of Todi is one of the saints represented in the colonnade of St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.

In that place, 140 statues of saints such as St. Paul, St. Francis de Sales, or St. Apollonia can be observed. All of them are members of the Church to whom tribute is paid at the doors of St. Peter's Basilica.

In 1904, his remains, kept since 1679 in a silver urn, were placed in the main altar of the church of San Silvestre.

Benigno is a masculine name of Latin origin meaning "disposed to good." On this day, in Spain, about 4,830 men celebrate their saint thanks to San Benigno of Todi

Blessed Jordan of Saxony

The Blessed Jordan of Saxony was a priest born near Jordan in the 13th century. He belonged to the Order of Preachers and worked tirelessly to expand the Order. He perished in a shipwreck.

Saints Fusca and Maura

Saints Fusca and Maura were two women from Ravenna, contemporaries of St. Agatha of Catania, who lived in the 3rd century. They voluntarily went to the tribunal to declare that they believed in Jesus Christ. They were cruelly flogged and then killed.

Other Saints: the complete calendar of Thursday, February 13

