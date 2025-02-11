Change of plans at Orange: Movistar and Vodafone don't know where to hide after this twist

Orange has made a very interesting move that has surprised its rivals, Movistar and Vodafone. The ones who benefit from this change of plans are its customers. In the midst of the month of love, the operator has decided to launch a special promotion within its "Recarga y Gana" campaign.

It is aimed at its prepaid users. Through this initiative, the operator aims to reward their loyalty with a gesture that doesn't go unnoticed. It is a guaranteed prize for each recharge.

An exclusive promotion for these Orange customers

Since February 3, Orange customers have had the opportunity to participate in this promotion, which will be available until March 2. The process is very simple, just recharge the monthly fee of the plan and they will automatically enter the draw for a guaranteed prize.

| Getty Images

The orange company has prepared a series of prizes for its prepaid customers. Among them are 150 extra GB, 100 euros on a Visa card, a Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G, or couple plans, among other options.

This variety of prizes is not only attractive but also covers different interests. From those looking for more data to browse, to those who prefer to enjoy a more personal experience, like a gift for two.

To take advantage of this promotion, Orange customers only need to follow a few simple steps. First, they must recharge their plan fee, then enter their Mi Orange account or the customer area and choose the prize they like the most. That's how easy it is to participate and win one of the fantastic prizes this promotion offers.

| Ptnimages, Leung Cho Pan

Why is this promotion important for Orange?

This type of initiative not only benefits users but also plays an essential role in Orange's loyalty strategy. By offering exclusive prizes and promotions like this, the operator manages to keep its customers happy. This, in turn, prevents them from switching to other companies, like Movistar or Vodafone.

In a market as competitive as telecommunications, offering something extra to users is always a good strategy. The orange company has once again demonstrated that it knows how to keep its customers satisfied, offering them more than just basic services. Promotions like "Recarga y Gana" manage to create a positive and differentiated experience compared to other competitors.