Electricity Price Today, Friday, February 7, by Hour: When It's Most Expensive and Cheapest

The average electricity price for this Friday, February 7, 2025, is 117.87 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Thursday, this represents a new decrease of 20.73 euros. Let's remember that on February 6, the average electricity rate was 138.60 euros per MW/h.

In the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), this change is not so easily observed. However, in the most expensive time slot of the entire Friday, it is true that the rate will be very close to 164 euros per MW/h. Meanwhile, in the cheapest time slot of the day, the price per MW/h will be above 87 euros.

Electricity price today, Friday, February 7, 2025, hour by hour

We will have, once again, up to two segments with slightly more economical rates. The first segment will occur again at dawn, so it can't be taken advantage of too much. The second, however, will be in the afternoon, which is when consumers most need to increase their electricity consumption.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, the price per MW/h will be 90.34 euros, the same as from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Between 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM, however, we will have the cheapest price on Friday: 87.89 euros per MW/h. Finally, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, the price per MW/h will be 91 euros.

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM: 90.34 €/MWh.

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM: 87.89 €/MWh.

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM: 90.34 €/MWh.

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM: 91 €/MWh.

And when will electricity be most expensive on Friday?

Regarding the most expensive rates, watch your consumption especially in the morning and at night. From 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, the MW/h will cost 145.68 euros, although from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, the price will rise to 164.3 euros. This last one will be the most expensive rate of the entire day because from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, the price will drop to 143.28 euros per MW/h.

7:00 AM - 8:00 AM: 145.68 €/MWh.

8:00 AM - 9:00 AM: 164.3 €/MWh.

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: 150.93 €/MWh.

8:00 PM - 9:00 PM: 145.36 €/MWh.

In the second half of the day, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the MW/h will cost 141.26 euros. From 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the price will rise a bit, to 150.93 euros per MW/h. Finally, from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, the price per MW/h will be 145.36 euros.