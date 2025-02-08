Electricity Price Today, Sunday, February 9, by Hour: When It's Most Expensive and Cheapest

The average electricity price for this Sunday, February 9, 2025, is 109.60 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Saturday, this is a slight increase of 4.50 euros. Let's remember that on February 8, the average electricity rate was 105.10 euros per MW/h.

In short, it's another cold shower for consumers, who will pay slightly higher prices for their electricity consumption. This increase is also reflected in the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE). In its most expensive range, the price of MW/h will soar above 150 euros, something somewhat common these last few days.

Electricity Price Today, Sunday, February 9, 2025, Hour by Hour

If we analyze the prices of the different time slots in detail, we see that throughout Sunday the rates will vary. However, during the cheapest time slot of the day, the price of MW/h will exceed 50 euros. All this can help consumers plan their electricity consumption.

Thus, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, the MW/h will cost 70 euros, although from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the price will drop to 66.70 euros. From 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, we find the cheapest price of the entire Sunday: 64 euros per MW/h. Finally, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, the MW/h will have a price of 74.85 euros, although from 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM, the rate will rise to 90 euros.

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM: 74.85 €/MWh.

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: 66.70 €/MWh.

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: 64 €/MWh.

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM: 70 €/MWh.

And When Will Electricity Be Most Expensive on Sunday?

Regarding the most expensive hours, from 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM, we will already have a fairly high price: 129.97 euros per MW/h. Between 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM, the MW/h will cost 150.30 euros. Finally, from 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM, the price of MW/h will drop to 134.04 euros, so the best prices are during midday.

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: 162.96 €/MWh.

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: 169.86 €/MWh.

8:00 PM - 9:00 PM: 187.99 €/MWh.

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM: 170.14 €/MWh.

From 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, we find a price of 169.86 euros per MW/h, although compared to later, it is cheaper. From 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM, the price of MW/h will already rise significantly, up to 170.14 euros. However, the highest rate on Sunday is found from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM: 187.99 euros per MW/h.