Today's Saints, Saturday, February 15, 2025: Which Saint Is Celebrated Today?

This Saturday, February 15, the Catholic Church's Calendar commemorates a saint who, along with his sister, are patrons of singles.

Who Was Saint Faustino, the Most Important Saint of Saturday, February 15?

The Catholic Church's Calendar commemorates Saint Faustino who, like his sister Saint Jovita, were descendants of a bourgeois family from the Italian town of Brescia. They lived during the 2nd century and both pursued a military career until they were baptized and dedicated themselves to preaching the word of God.

Both saints bravely preached Christianity when the city's bishop had hidden out of fear of persecution. Their zeal in preaching provoked the fury of the pagans.

The two were condemned for being Catholic and tortured in Milan, Rome, and Naples. Throughout their journey, the saints managed to baptize many. As neither torture nor threats could break them, Emperor Hadrian, who was passing through Brescia, ordered them to be beheaded.

In contrast to Saint Valentine, celebrated a day earlier as a notable date for lovers, Saint Faustino and Saint Jovita are considered patrons of singles.

Faustino is a masculine name of Latin origin meaning 'related to Fausto.' On this day in Spain, about 8,736 people could celebrate their saint in honor of Saint Faustino.

Jovita is a feminine name of Latin origin meaning 'related to Jupiter.' Currently, about 1,378 women in Spain are named this and could celebrate their saint on this day.

Saint Claude La Colombière

Saint Claude La Colombière was a Jesuit religious born in France who lived in the 17th century. A missionary and author of works on French asceticism, he devoted himself to prayer and with his advice guided many to love God.

Santa Georgia of Auvergne

Santa Georgia of Auvergne was a religious woman born in Aquitaine who lived during the 5th and 6th centuries. She witnessed a time of transition in Europe, where Christianity was beginning to consolidate. Her life of devotion and prayer inspired many in her community.

Other Saints: The Complete Calendar of Saturday, February 15, 2025

The Catholic Church's Calendar also commemorates the celebration of these other saints and blessed: