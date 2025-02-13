Today's Saints, Friday, February 14, 2025: Which Saint Is Celebrated Today?

This Friday, the Catholic Church's Calendar especially remembers a priest sentenced for secretly celebrating marriages of young lovers.

Who Was Saint Valentine, the Most Important Saint of Friday, February 14?

The Catholic Church's Calendar remembers this Friday Saint Valentine who was born in Rome in the 3rd century. Although his origin and death are not completely verified, it is certain that he is credited with marrying couples.

Legend says that Emperor Claudius II the Gothic became aware of the saint's practice and wanted to prohibit it. The reason was that, according to him, his people didn't need united marriages, but rather soldiers without ties that would hinder their fight.

Faced with the disbelief of that rule, Saint Valentine was clear that his work shouldn't be forgotten. Therefore, he replied to the call of all the lovers whom he would marry in secret in their homes.

His actions were not well received by the emperor or his successor, who punished him by imprisoning him. In prison, Saint Valentine earned the respect of the jailer, who asked him to teach his blind daughter the way to God.

The young woman, impressed by the saint's knowledge, declared: "I believe! I believe!" After this, the young woman perceived how a heavenly light entered her eyes.

Despite this miracle, the saint was beheaded and later buried in the Church of Santa Práxedes in Rome.

His remains are located in the Basilica di San Valentino in Terni, Italy. A place where every February 14, couples who want to marry the following year come to show their commitment before the saint.

Valentine is a masculine name meaning "brave, strong, healthy." On this day, about 22,600 men in Spain could celebrate their saint's day in honor of Saint Valentine.

Saint John Baptist of the Conception García

Saint John Baptist of the Conception García was a priest of the Order of the Most Holy Trinity born in Ciudad Real in the 16th century. He dedicated himself to preaching and is the founder of the Order of Discalced Trinitarians.

Saints Cyril and Methodius

The Saints Cyril and Methodius were brothers born in Thessalonica in the 9th century who were sent to Moravia to preach the Christian faith. During a trip to Rome, Cyril fell ill, and having professed as a monk, he passed away. Methodius, appointed Bishop of Sirmium by Pope Adrian II, evangelized the region of Pannonia.

Other Saints: The Complete Calendar of Friday, February 14

