Cold Water Shock for Millions of Drivers: Changes to the Driver's License

Spanish drivers could be forced to adapt to new changes. Experts from the European Union (EU) are studying various measures related to road legislation, which will affect millions of Europeans. We're not talking about measures related to the type of car we have, but about the driver's license.

With the intention of reaching the goal of zero road deaths by 2050, Brussels wants to intervene more directly in road safety, limiting the competencies of member countries. These modifications are expected to include a single digital driver's license and a more rigorous penalty system. If approved, these changes will affect millions of drivers who are already part of the traffic across Europe.

| Elena Photo, Dean Drobot, Redes sociales, en.e-noticies.cat

The Digital Driver's License: The Possible New Reality for European Drivers

One of the most notable proposals is the creation of a single digital driver's license for the entire European Union, as reported in El Debate. Instead of having the traditional physical document, drivers will only be able to access their license through their mobile phones. This measure would facilitate access to the license, but it would also mean a step toward the digitization of everyday life for millions of drivers.

One of the most controversial proposals is to ensure that driver's license revocations are effective throughout Europe, regardless of the country where the offenses are committed. Currently, a driver penalized with the loss of their license in a member state can evade this penalty by moving to another country. This situation creates inequalities in the application of the regulations and allows some offenders to continue driving without real consequences.

| Shisuka, Redes sociales, Dzul Kifli's Images de Mezuna, en.e-noticies.cat

With the new regulation, the aim is to establish a harmonized system that ensures penalties have the same effect throughout the European Union. This would mean stricter control over serious offenses, such as speeding or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Additionally, the regulation aims to eliminate legal loopholes that allow some drivers to evade their responsibilities.

Stricter Control Over Offenders

Additionally, Brussels plans to facilitate the exchange of information between member countries. This measure seeks to prevent the impunity that currently affects more than 40% of penalties imposed outside the country of origin. With these actions, the aim is not only to improve road safety but also to ensure that all drivers respect the regulations and face the consequences of their offenses.

| RossHelen, Guardia Civil, en.e-noticies.cat

This new package of measures, which is still in progress, promises to transform the way drivers interact with the law. Although nothing has been agreed upon yet, it seems that the future of mobility in Europe could be very different from what we know today.