Electricity Price Today, Saturday, February 8, by Hour: When It's Most Expensive and Cheapest

The average electricity price for this Saturday, February 8, 2025, is 105.10 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Friday, this is a decrease of 12.77 euros. Let's remember that, on February 7, the average electricity rate was 117.87 euros per MW/h.

If we look at the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), we can notice some interesting details. For example, in its most expensive slot, the price of MW/h will again soar above 160 euros. However, in the cheapest slot on Saturday, the MW/h will indeed drop significantly in price.

Electricity Price Today, Saturday, February 8, 2025, Hour by Hour

The best part is that the cheapest rates on Saturday will be concentrated in a single slot. Unlike previous days, this slot will be in the afternoon, not during the early morning. This is good news for consumers, who will be able to take advantage of slightly more economical prices in their homes.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00, the MW/h will be priced at 64 euros, although from 13:00 to 14:00, it will drop to 55 euros per MW/h. From 14:00 to 15:00, the megawatt hour (MW/h) will be priced at 50 euros, although it will continue to decrease. Finally, the cheapest rate of the day is found from 14:00 to 16:00: 45.04 euros per MW/h.

12:00 - 13:00: 64 €/MWh.

13:00 - 14:00: 55 €/MWh.

14:00 - 15:00: 50 €/MWh.

15:00 - 16:00: 45.04 €/MWh.

And When Is Electricity Most Expensive on Saturday?

Regarding the most expensive rates, the truth is that there will be two peaks, in the morning and in the last hours of the day. From 07:00 to 08:00, the MW/h will cost 115 euros, although in the next slot, the price will rise a bit. From 08:00 to 09:00, the MW/h will cost 119.08 euros, and from there, the rates will start to decrease.

18:00 - 19:00: 160.49 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 166.9 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 164.04 €/MWh.

21:00 - 22:00: 151.09 €/MWh.

In the afternoon, from 18:00 to 19:00, the price of MW/h will be 160.49. From 19:00 to 20:00, we find the most economical price of the entire Saturday: 166.9 euros per MW/h. Finally, from 20:00 to 21:00, the price will already drop a bit, to 164.04 euros per MW/h.