Orange Confirms Customers Will Have the Final Say: Now No One Can Complain

Orange has taken an important step in its strategy to offer its customers more flexibility and options when it comes to contracting services. A few days ago, the company introduced a new rate configurator that will allow users to customize packages according to their needs. This makes its offer one of the most adaptable on the market.

This innovative configurator promises to change the way customers select their rates. Especially because it has a wide range of combinations that offer tailored solutions. The configuration possibilities multiply, allowing users to design the package that best suits their lifestyle.

This way, it will no longer be necessary to settle for a standard plan. Now you can choose exactly what you want in terms of fiber, mobile lines, television, and additional services.

| Dean Drobot

What options does Orange's new configurator offer?

The combinations allowed by this new configuration system are very diverse, making it possible to find a perfect option for each customer. Some of the most interesting alternatives, as reported by Adsl Zone, are these:

- 1 GB fiber and two mobile lines with everything unlimited. This option includes a 1 GB fiber connection, two unlimited mobile lines, television with 90 channels, and access to Netflix and Prime Video. All for 91 euros per month.

- 600 MB fiber and one mobile line. If you're looking for something simpler, you can opt to reduce the fiber speed to 600 MB and remove one mobile line. With this configuration, you'll get one mobile line, television with 90 channels, soccer, Netflix, and Max, for a price of 106 euros.

For those who are not soccer fans, there is the possibility of dispensing with this service and opting only for movies and series. This reduces the monthly bill to 71 euros. It's a perfect option for those who enjoy entertainment without needing access to sports content.

| Kiki Nunchi, Europa Press

- Family package with three lines. If you have a family and need more mobile lines, you can choose a package with three unlimited lines, 1 GB fiber, and more than 90 channels on television.

Additionally, you can choose two streaming platforms among Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, among others. The final price will be 100.95 euros per month.

- The most complete option: For those seeking the total experience, Orange also offers a very complete option. It includes 1 GB fiber, four unlimited mobile lines, access to all soccer, movies, series, Netflix, Disney+, Prime, and Max, as well as the possibility of adding DAZN.

This package is priced at 172 euros per month. And best of all, every 90 days you can change the two contracted streaming services at no additional cost.