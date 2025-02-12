Urgent Announcement from Movistar: Do It Today and You'll Have Thousands of Benefits

If you're looking for a deal that lets you enjoy everything you need at home and on mobile without emptying your wallet, Movistar has the solution. It has just launched a promotion you can't miss. Don't think too much and take advantage of this bargain before it's too late.

The new offer from the operator, which includes fiber, mobile, and television with a wide variety of content, will allow you to save up to 65% on your bill. The best part is that you don't have to commit to any contract.

Everything included in Movistar's promotion

Movistar offers you a complete package that includes 600 Mb fiber, two mobile lines, and a ton of television content. All so you can enjoy what you like the most.

You can make great use of the 600 Mb symmetrical fiber. It will allow you to surf at high speed both when uploading and downloading data. Ideal for working, streaming content, and online gaming without interruptions.

Added to this are two mobile lines, with 30 GB on the first line and 5 GB on the second. This allows you to share data between two lines without worries, in addition to having unlimited calls.

With this offer, you'll have access to all the soccer, all the movies, and series from Movistar Plus+. You'll also enjoy content from platforms like Apple TV, Max, and SkyShowtime, with more than 80 channels at your disposal.

Until recently, this package was priced at 134 euros, but now Movistar has decided to go all out. It's offering it for just 45 euros a month. This represents a 65% savings.

The best part is that this promotion will be valid for 12 months. So it will allow you to enjoy all this content without having to pay a fortune. The user also won't have to be subjected to a contract commitment, giving them the freedom to change plans whenever they wish.

The opportunity Movistar gives you

This new offer from Movistar comes at a key moment. When the most exciting months for soccer are approaching, with the Champions League and other international competitions in their final stages. Additionally, the inclusion of platforms like Apple TV, Max, and SkyShowtime ensures that you'll have access to a large amount of exclusive content.

The operator has made a smart move. It shows the competition that it's very serious and is willing to offer unbeatable prices and quality content. This will surely make its rivals think.