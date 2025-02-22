Movistar Makes a Bold Move and Surprises Customers: Orange and Vodafone, Ko

Movistar has launched a new promotion that has surprised everyone in the telecommunications sector. The offer has left its main competitors, Orange and Vodafone, in a difficult position. The key to this new move lies in its television platform, Movistar Plus+, which offers one month of free subscription to Club Dia members.

This campaign has caused great surprise. It not only offers access to exclusive content but also brings additional benefits for users who decide to continue with the service.

How Does Movistar's Promotion Work?

To enjoy this attractive offer, Club Dia members must follow a few simple steps. First, they must access Dia's website and enter their Club Dia membership number and an email address. This way, they will receive a code to redeem on Movistar's website and access the free month of Movistar Plus+.

However, there is a small requirement to benefit from this promotion. Users must have spent at least 10 euros at Dia supermarkets in the last 60 days.

Once the user redeems the code and enjoys their free month, they will have access to a wide variety of content on Movistar Plus+. But the surprise doesn't end there.

If after the free month the user decides to continue with Movistar Plus+, Dia will gift them 8 euros in their wallet balance. They can use this money for any purchase at their supermarket or online store.

The monthly subscription to Movistar Plus+ costs 9.99 euros. Therefore, if you decide to continue after the free month, the user will end up paying only 1.99 euros for the second month. This will be possible thanks to the wallet balance they will receive from Dia.

This pricing strategy is hard to ignore, especially when considering the quality of the content offered by Movistar. In this sense, the platform positions itself as one of the best options on the market in terms of television and entertainment. This represents a strong blow to its competitors.

Movistar Puts Orange and Vodafone in a Tight Spot

Movistar's promotion is a strategic move to consolidate Movistar Plus+ as one of the most attractive television services. Meanwhile, Orange and Vodafone struggle to remain competitive in an increasingly demanding market, Movistar has taken a step forward. This latest offer is well worth it.

Both companies have been surprised by the speed with which Movistar has launched this promotion. The competition in the pay-TV market is fierce. But Movistar has managed to stand out by offering something its rivals can't match: a free month for Club Dia members.