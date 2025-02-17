Electricity Price Today, Tuesday, February 18, by Hour: When It's Most Expensive and Cheapest

The average electricity price for this Tuesday, February 18, 2025, is 79.73 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Monday, this is a significant drop of 58.44 euros. Remember that, on February 17, the average electricity rate was 138.17 euros per MW/h.

This is great news for consumers, who will be able to enjoy much cheaper prices. In fact, data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) clearly shows this drop in rates. However, during the most expensive time of the day, the MW/h will again exceed 159 euros.

Electricity Price Today, Tuesday February 18, 2025, Hour by Hour

The most noticeable change is the price that will be reached during the cheapest time slot of the entire Tuesday: approximately 7 euros per MW/h. Additionally, consumers will be able to enjoy a long period with cheap prices during the afternoon. All of this makes Tuesday an ideal option for those who need to wash or iron clothes.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00 the price of the megawatt hour (MW/h) will be 15.36 euros, although it will drop much more. The cheapest rate of the day is found from 13:00 to 14:00, when the MW/h will cost 7.03 euros. Finally, from 14:00 to 15:00 the price of the MW/h will be 9.99 euros, although from 15:00 to 16:00 it will already rise to 26.1 euros.

12:00 - 13:00: 15.36 €/MWh.

13:00 - 14:00: 7.03 €/MWh.

14:00 - 15:00: 9.99 €/MWh.

15:00 - 16:00: 26.1 €/MWh.

When Will Electricity Be Most Expensive on Tuesday?

During the early morning hours, prices will remain relatively economical, although in the early hours of the day things will change. From 07:00 to 08:00 the MW/h will already cost 101 euros. In the next slot, from 08:00 to 09:00, the price will rise a bit more, to 109.11 euros per MW/h.

19:00 - 20:00: 159.88 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 144.4 €/MWh.

21:00 - 22:00: 133.54 €/MWh.

22:00 - 23:00: 124.02 €/MWh.

In the second half of the day, from 19:00 to 20:00 we find the highest price of the day: 159.88 euros per MW/h. Between 20:00 and 21:00 the MW/h will have a price of 144.4 euros. From there, the rates will continue to drop, and from 21:00 to 22:00 the MW/h will already cost 133.54 euros.