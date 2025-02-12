Electricity Price Today, Thursday, February 13, by Hour: When It's Most Expensive and Cheapest

The average electricity price for this Thursday, February 13, 2025, is 130.98 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Wednesday, we are talking about a new increase of 11.12 euros. All because, on the day of February 12, the average electricity rate was 119.86 euros per MW/h.

In short, another piece of bad news for consumers, who will have to pay quite high prices again. According to information from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the most expensive time slot, the price of MW/h will reach 200 euros. But even in the cheapest time slot, the rate will be quite close to 100 euros per MW/h.

Electricity Price Today, Thursday, February 13, 2025, Hour by Hour

It is more than clear that, this Thursday, consumers will have to plan their electricity consumption very well. In fact, it would be best to avoid running the washing machine or dishwasher unless it is strictly necessary. In any case, there will be some periods when prices will drop slightly.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00, the MW/h will have a price of 90.86 euros, although from 13:00 to 14:00, the rate will drop to 83.5 euros. The cheapest price of the entire Thursday is found from 14:00 to 15:00, when the MW/h will cost 80 euros. Finally, from 15:00 to 16:00, the price of MW/h will return to 83.5 euros.

12:00 - 13:00: 90.86 €/MWh.

13:00 - 14:00: 83.5 €/MWh.

14:00 - 15:00: 80 €/MWh.

15:00 - 16:00: 83.5 €/MWh.

When Will Electricity Be Most Expensive on Wednesday?

What we won't miss this Thursday are days with quite high electricity prices. Between 07:00 and 08:00, the MW/h will already cost 160.05 euros, although from 08:00 to 09:00, the rate will already be 195.2 euros per MW/h. From 09:00 to 10:00, the price will be 148.5 euros, and from there, it will start to decrease until well into the afternoon.

08:00 - 09:00: 195.2 €/MWh.

18:00 - 19:00: 186.96 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 196.52 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 200 €/MWh.

Between 18:00 and 19:00, the MW/h will cost 186.96 euros, although in the following slots, it will become much more expensive. From 19:00 to 20:00, the MW/h will cost 196.52 euros, while the peak of the day is found in the next period. It will be from 20:00 to 21:00 when the MW/h is most expensive, with a price of 200 euros.