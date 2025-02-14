Electricity Price Today, Saturday, February 15, by Hours: When It's Most Expensive and Cheapest

The average electricity price for this Saturday, February 15, 2025, is 90.43 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Friday, this represents a decrease of 30.64 euros in just 24 hours. Remember that, during the day on February 14, the average electricity rate was 121.07 euros per MW/h.

A great piece of news for consumers, who in recent days have had to pay quite high prices. In fact, data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) clearly reflect this reduction in rates. In the most expensive time slot of the entire Saturday, the price of MW/h will be very close to 131 euros.

Electricity Price Today, Saturday February 15, 2025, Hour by Hour

The best part is that, in the cheapest time slot, the rate will drop much more than in recent days. Additionally, consumers will be able to take advantage of the cheapest hours, as they will occur in the afternoon. During a wide time slot, prices will drop significantly, providing a small relief for many.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00 the MW/h will have a price of 40.08 euros, a fairly affordable rate. From 13:00 to 14:00 and from 15:00 to 16:00 the price of MW/h will be the same: 33 euros. But the cheapest rate of the entire Saturday is found from 14:00 to 15:00, when the price of MW/h will be 25.46 euros.

12:00 - 13:00: 40.08 €/MWh.

13:00 - 14:00: 33 €/MWh.

14:00 - 15:00: 25.46 €/MWh.

15:00 - 16:00: 33 €/MWh.

When Will Electricity Be Most Expensive on Saturday?

If you want to avoid the most expensive hours, the truth is that we are not talking about excessively high prices. During the early morning, for example, from 00:00 to 08:00 the prices of MW/h will range between 122 and 100 euros. From 08:00 to 09:00, however, the price will be 104.99 euros per MW/h.

19:00 - 20:00: 131.51 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 131.51 €/MWh.

21:00 - 22:00: 125 €/MWh.

22:00 - 23:00: 123.06 €/MWh.

In the second half of the day, from 19:00 to 21:00 we will find the most expensive price of Saturday: 131.51 euros. Between 21:00 and 22:00, however, the MW/h will cost 125 euros. Finally, from 22:00 to 23:00 the price of MW/h will be 123.06 euros.