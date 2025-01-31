Electricity price today, Saturday, February 1, by hours: When it's most expensive and cheapest

The average electricity price for this Saturday, February 1, 2025, is 95.26 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Thursday, it's a small decrease of just 1.07 euros. This is because, on January 31, the average electricity rate was 96.33 euros per MW/h.

If we analyze the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), we'll see some striking details. This Saturday, the difference between the most expensive and the cheapest hours will be very significant. For example, in the most expensive time slot on Saturday, the price per MW/h will soar above 162 euros.

Electricity price today, Saturday, February 1, 2025, hour by hour

The most significant change will be in the cheapest slots, as the MW/h will have a price close to 5 euros. Additionally, this economical slot will be found in the afternoon, which means it can be quite advantageous. In short, a small relief for consumers, who will be able to choose some more economical electricity slots.

Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00, the MW/h will cost 5.3 euros, although from 13:00 to 14:00, the price will drop to 5.2 euros. Between 14:00 and 15:00, we find the cheapest price of the entire day: 5.02 euros per MW/h. Finally, in the next slot, from 15:00 to 16:00, the MW/h will again have a price of 5.2 euros.

12:00 - 13:00: 5.3 €/MWh.

13:00 - 14:00: 5.2 €/MWh.

14:00 - 15:00: 5.02 €/MWh.

15:00 - 16:00: 5.2 €/MWh.

When will electricity be most expensive on Saturday?

Regarding the most expensive hours, the truth is that the early morning will have quite high rates. From 00:00 to 08:00, prices will range between 100 and 137 euros per MW/h. From 08:00 to 09:00, in fact, the rate will be 115.28 euros per MW/h.

18:00 - 19:00: 140.34 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 162.98 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 156.6 €/MWh.

21:00 - 22:00: 145.24 €/MWh.

In the second half of the day, from 19:00 to 20:00, we find a price of 162.98 euros, being the most expensive on Saturday. Between 20:00 and 21:00, the MW/h will cost 156.6 euros. Finally, from 21:00 to 22:00, the price per MW/h will be 145.24 euros.