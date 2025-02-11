There Is a Surprise, Íñigo Martínez Discovers What Happens with Pau Cubarsí: 'He Will Sign with...'

The defensive duo formed by Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez has been one of the most notable revelations at FC Barcelona under Hansi Flick's direction. Cubarsí, at just 17 years old, has demonstrated exceptional maturity and performance, establishing himself as a key piece in the culé defense. Meanwhile, Íñigo Martínez, at 33 years old, has found his place in Flick's team, becoming an undisputed starter and providing experience and defensive solidity.

The Future of Íñigo Martínez

However, this successful pair could be altered next summer market. The possible arrival of Jonathan Tah, current captain of Bayer Leverkusen, could change Hansi Flick's plans in the defensive zone.

Additionally, Íñigo Martínez's contractual situation is not yet fully defined, as his contract ends this summer and he hasn't renewed yet. In light of this situation, and following Hansi Flick's instructions, the sporting director Deco is already taking some measures to ensure the continuity of the Cubarsí-Íñigo pair.

In the case of Íñigo Martínez, although his contract includes an automatic renewal clause if he plays 60% of the matches with a minimum of 45 minutes, Deco prefers to ensure. Therefore, the sporting director is already managing the early renewal of the Basque to avoid possible complications arising from injuries or technical decisions.

Pau Cubarsí Also Signs

Meanwhile, Deco has also focused his efforts on securing the continuity of Pau Cubarsí. The young center-back, who has been the great revelation of the current season, will sign a renewal that will link him to the club long-term. The agreement is complete and, as with Lamine Yamal, it will be official in the summer.

According to recent reports, Cubarsí will sign with Barça to extend his contract for 5 more years, until 2030, thus securing one of La Masia's greatest promises. Pau Cubarsí will receive a better salary and see his release clause increased. Undoubtedly, a very smart move by the culé leadership.

With these renewals, Barça seeks to maintain the defensive solidity that has characterized the team in recent months of competition. The continuity of Íñigo Martínez and Cubarsí not only guarantees experience and youth in the defense but also reinforces Flick's confidence in a defense that has proven to be reliable. The club bets on a mix of veteran presence and emerging talent to face the challenges of the upcoming seasons.