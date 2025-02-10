Gavi Says What Many Think About Fermín López's Expulsion: 'Madrid...'

Gavi has become the great protégé of the Barça fans. Thanks to his grit and courage, Barça's '6' has won the affection of the supporters who back the Catalan team. He always gives his all for the team on the field and doesn't hesitate to publicly protect his teammates: he's a pillar for the locker room.

In fact, Gavi once again acted as a leader after Barça's victory against Sevilla. Last night, Flick's team took three points from the Sánchez-Pizjuán after a really hard-fought match in which they ended with ten players due to the controversial expulsion of Fermín López. The former Linares player, who had just come onto the field, had time to score a goal and see the red card.

Gavi Defends Fermín López

The first half of the Sevilla-Barça was very even, with constant opportunities for both teams and high intensity. Precisely in this regard, Gavi, who always gives 100%, received a yellow card before the break, affecting Flick's plans. This booking led to his substitution at halftime and allowed Fermín López to enter, who would become the main protagonist.

Fermín, just after stepping onto the Sánchez-Pizjuán field, received a beautiful pass from Pedri and connected a brilliant header to put Barça ahead. However, a few minutes later, he was sent off. Referee Hernández Hernández punished a harsh tackle by Fermín López on Sow with a yellow card, but VAR called his attention to indicate that the sanction could be even greater.

And so it was, Fermín López received the red card and had to leave for the locker room early. A play that allowed Sevilla to get fully into the game and has caused Gavi's indignation. Yes, because Fermín's friend wanted to speak publicly about what happened after the match and left a message highly praised by the Barça fans.

Gavi Remembers Madrid After Fermín's Incident

Gavi was very critical of Hernández Hernández's decision. The '6' stated that, for him, the play was a yellow card. And not only that, but he wanted to use as an example the action by Dani Ceballos in the classic against Atleti, which was sanctioned, precisely, with a yellow card.

"Yesterday in the Madrid-Atlético match, a very similar play happened; today he gave a red card (to Fermín López), but he could have given a yellow," Gavi acknowledged to the media. Specifically, the Andalusian refers to a harsh tackle by Dani Ceballos that didn't have the same outcome.

Without a doubt, Gavi is the perfect example of a leader, and he proved it again yesterday. Always defending his own and, to top it off, attacking the eternal rival. He has learned the lesson very well, and the Barça fans let him know with their displays of affection.