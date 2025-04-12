Surprise, Barça's Gem Asks to Leave Before the Match with Leganés: Flick is Astonished

Tonight's Leganés-Barça match, corresponding to matchday 31 of LaLiga, represents a crucial duel for both teams. The Catalans need the victory to keep getting closer to the title, while the Madrid team seeks to add points to definitively move away from the relegation zone. This tension has precisely led to an extremely even first half at Butarque, with clear opportunities for both sides and Szczesny, once again the savior, preventing certain goals.

Flick has introduced several changes in the starting eleven, opting for the presence of Araújo and Eric García instead of the young Cubarsí and Frenkie de Jong, respectively. These moves have helped keep a high pace of play, but they haven't prevented the spotlight, curiously, from being taken by an event completely unrelated to the field.

Indeed, aside from everything that happened in the first 45 minutes, the real news of the day is in Barça's offices. There, Deco and Laporta have learned that one of La Masia's greatest gems could leave the club this very summer. The situation has caused great surprise and disbelief within the club, especially for Flick, who is amazed by the footballer's decision.

Lack of Opportunities Leads to His Departure

The competition to reach the first team is increasingly fierce each year, and not all young talents manage to take that definitive step. Cases like Marc Guiu, who chose to leave for Chelsea in search of playing time, or Unai Hernández, now Benzema's teammate in Arabia, well illustrate this reality. Now, everything indicates that another emerging talent from La Masia could follow in their footsteps: Guille Fernández.

Guille Fernández is one of the midfielders with the most potential from the culé academy, a player with exquisite technique, privileged vision, and a great ability to organize offensive play. In Barça's lower categories, he has clearly stood out above his peers, but the reality of the first team is different. With world-class stars like Pedri, Gavi, or De Jong himself, Flick can't guarantee him minutes or immediate opportunities.

Precisely this lack of real options to succeed in the short term at Camp Nou is pushing Guille Fernández to reconsider his future. The midfielder has tempting offers on the table from major European clubs, such as Porto, Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, and even Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

These proposals guarantee him a prominence that is currently very difficult to obtain at Barça. Flick understands his concern but remains amazed at the real possibility of losing one of La Masia's most promising gems. The German coach knows his potential well and firmly believes that Guille Fernández could become one of the club's best midfielders in the medium term.

However, circumstances seem to indicate that the departure could be inevitable this coming summer transfer window. Barça will have to manage this situation carefully, aware that letting Guille Fernández go could mean losing an exceptional talent. The coming weeks will be crucial, and the culé fans will be closely watching the young footballer's final decision.