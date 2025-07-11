Barça, during last season, was searching for a backup striker for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish player, in the final stretch of his successful career, can't keep playing forever. Deco and Hansi Flick evaluated several options, but they ultimately decided to bet on Ferran Torres for that position.

The result of this decision was outstanding. Ferran Torres finished the 2024/2025 season with 19 goals and 7 assists in 45 matches, numbers that exceeded expectations. His performance was key for Barça, establishing himself as a essential piece in Hansi Flick's system.

Official, sold to Juventus: Robert Lewandowski says goodbye, Ferran Torres has won

While Ferran Torres keeps performing at a high level, Juventus have completed the signing of one of the candidates to fill the backup role for Robert Lewandowski: we're talking about Jonathan David. The 25-year-old forward arrives as a free agent after his contract with Lille ended. David has signed a five-year contract with the Italian club, which runs until June 2030.

During his time at Lille, Jonathan David showed his great goal-scoring ability, recording more than 30 goal contributions in each of his last three seasons. His signing by Juventus is considered a great addition for the Italian club, which is looking to strengthen their attack. Meanwhile, Barça will keep trusting Ferran Torres.

Ferran Torres establishes himself as Barça's "9"

With Jonathan David's signing by Juventus, Ferran Torres knows he won't have competition to replace Robert Lewandowski. His versatility and ability to adapt to different attacking positions have allowed him to successfully take on the "9" role. In addition, his connection with players like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha has been essential for the team's performance.

Ferran Torres has shown that he can lead Barça's attacking line, and his development under Hansi Flick's leadership has been remarkable. The club trusts that he will continue his growth and will be a key piece in the team's future.

Looking to the future: Julián Álvarez as a target

Although Ferran Torres has successfully taken on the "9" role, Barça are still evaluating options to strengthen their attack. One of the names that has emerged in recent weeks is Julián Álvarez, a forward for Atlético de Madrid. The Catalan club has shown interest in the Argentine player, who has stood out in the Spanish league.

However, any move in this regard is expected for the summer of 2026, since Barça prioritize the stability and development of their current players. The club's sporting management is closely following the progress of Julián Álvarez and other possible additions to strengthen their attack in the future.