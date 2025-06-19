A world-class star has rejected Bayern Munich's offer to sign for Barça and take the place of Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. According to "e-Notícies", Barça is working on selling Frenkie de Jong, which would free up a significant amount of salary cap and leave his position open for a global star. This footballer, who won't renew with Arsenal, has received offers from many clubs, including Bayern Munich, but he is certain that he wants to play for Barça next year.

The main casualty will be Dutchman Frenkie de Jong, who still has a contract with Barça, although he still hasn't reached an agreement to renew. Barça is counting on Frenkie de Jong, but he still hasn't accepted the culer renewal offer and, therefore, a possible sale can't be ruled out. His place in the midfield would be taken by a top midfielder at the global level, who has offers from major clubs, such as Bayern Munich, among others.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona

Frenkie de Jong is causing many headaches for Barça. Despite the high level he has reached since Hansi Flick's arrival, his contract situation remains a problem for Barça, which is already considering letting him go this summer. His contract ends in 2026 and, for now, he hasn't renewed, which could lead Joan Laporta to trigger a sale during this transfer window: his replacement is already ready.

Official, says no to Bayern Munich for Barça: Frenkie de Jong is in trouble, he's leaving

Barça hadn't planned to go to the summer transfer market to strengthen their midfield, but in the end, they will, because Frenkie de Jong still hasn't renewed his contract. Barça's idea was to renew Frenkie de Jong, but the Dutchman is still "doing his own thing" and, consequently, Barça will trigger his sale.

His replacement in Flick's team has already been decided: he will arrive after rejecting Bayern Munich, and he is one of Arsenal's biggest stars in the Premier League. Barça would prefer to keep Frenkie de Jong, but Joan Laporta already warned a few months ago: "Barça won't keep any player with less than 2 years left on their contract".

Barça confirm Frenkie de Jong's departure, has a replacement in Flick's team: "He comes after rejecting Bayern Munich"

Barça and Bayern Munich share many targets in this transfer market, but, for now, FC Barcelona is winning the battle. Barça is close to signing Nico Williams and is also about to secure the arrival of a defensive midfielder, who will be the "natural" replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

Faced with the possibility of losing Frenkie de Jong, Barça already has a replacement in mind. The club has set its sights on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, a defensive midfielder whose contract ends in 2025 and who doesn't want to renew.

Partey has a verbal agreement with Barça and, if nothing goes wrong, he'll join the culer club in this very summer transfer window: Barça will only pay a small signing bonus. This midfielder's signing will allow Barça to get rid of Frenkie de Jong, a player who is among the 3 highest-paid in the culer first team.